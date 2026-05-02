A Look at C.S. Lewis’ Sci-fi Trilogy: A Journey Out of H.G. Wells' Deep Black Void

In this first installment RTF lecture, I focus on a comparison between C.S. Lewis’ “Out of the Silent Planet” and H.G. Wells’ “The First Men in the Moon” sci-fi novels.

You can read the transcript with images to this lecture here:

You can find Part II and III to this lecture series here :

You can also watch the lecture series on our RTF youtube channel below:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

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