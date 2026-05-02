Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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A Look at C.S. Lewis’ Sci-fi Trilogy: A Journey Out of H.G. Wells' Deep Black Void

Cynthia Chung's avatar
Cynthia Chung
May 02, 2026

In this first installment RTF lecture, I focus on a comparison between C.S. Lewis’ “Out of the Silent Planet” and H.G. Wells’ “The First Men in the Moon” sci-fi novels.

You can read the transcript with images to this lecture here:

A Look at C.S. Lewis’ Sci-fi Trilogy: A Journey Out of H.G. Wells' Deep Black Void

A Look at C.S. Lewis’ Sci-fi Trilogy: A Journey Out of H.G. Wells' Deep Black Void

Cynthia Chung
·
April 11, 2023
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You can find Part II and III to this lecture series here:

‘That Hideous Strength’: A Tale of Transhumanism and the Occult

‘That Hideous Strength’: A Tale of Transhumanism and the Occult

Cynthia Chung
·
April 30, 2023
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You can also watch the lecture series on our RTF youtube channel below:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch our RTF and CP films and documentaries here.

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

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