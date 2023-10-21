From Sunday Oct 22 to Sunday Nov. 12, the Rising Tide Foundation will host a series of four lectures on the theme of Breaking Free of Dark Ages and the Causes of Renaissances with a look towards the collapse of great civilizations, the loss of knowledge that led to systemic breakdowns and what was needed to bring about a rebirth of human society with a look to our own times.

This Sunday, Oct 22, Gerald Therrien will deliver an RTF lecture on the history of King Arthur.

1st Lecture: In Defence of King Arthur

Speaker: Gerald Therrien

Speaker bio: Gerald Therrien is a historian and author of a four volume series on Canadian History titled “Canadian History Unveiled” and has lectured on topics ranging from poetry, ancient Athenian culture, the renaissance and the Haitian Revolution. Gerry’s books and history dossier can be found here. Subscribe to his Substack here.

Click below to access the live zoom lecture on Sunday Oct. 22 at 2pm eastern time: