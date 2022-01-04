Here is an interview I did recently with The Strategy Session’s Joaquin Flores and Tim Kirby on my four part series on the true story behind Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.
Part one
Who Will Be Brave in Huxley’s New World?
No wonder that the Tavistock Institute and the CIA became involved in looking at the effects of LSD and how to influence and control the mind.
Part two
The War on Science and the 20th Century Descent of Man
Huxley makes it crystal clear that he considers the world to be overpopulated, and that science and progress cannot be free to advance without limits.
Part three
The Origins of the Counterculture Movement: A Gathering of Anarchists, Occultists and Psychoanalysts for a New Age
The third part of Cynthia Chung’s series discusses how Aldous Huxley’s form of ideological spirituality went on to shape the drug-counter-culture movement.
Part four
Huxley’s Ultimate Revolution: The Battle for Your Mind and the Relativity of Madness
The relevance of the Esalen Institute’s “revisioning of madness” needs to be acknowledged as having been entirely spear-headed by the Tavistock Institute, and clearly, not for our benefit.
Hi Cynthia, best wishes for a better and brighter new year.
Thank you for sharing this very interesting interview.
Here my comments.
First I like to thank you for mentioning that LSD is “according to some” a US secret service project’s drug.
I must also tell you that it is not so great of a consciousness expanding drug as some wants us to believe.
Its effects are actually truly devastating for the majority of people.
That is something I can tell you as Dj and party organizer with decades of experience.
To give you an idea of my schooling on this and other so called psychedelic and mind splattering chemical drugs, I have lived in Asia and organized and played in what was then called “Acid/techno parties” in Goa and Thailand from the end of the 80 till the beginning of the new millennium and I can guarantee to you that the so called acid movement, is a 100% secret services controlled operation.
About Jung, I must say that I do not think that he actually meant that which you refer too as his way to explain that somehow evil is needed for good to exist, as something which he actually believed in, but more as something he wrote to expose the institutionalized way of thinking of many of its colleagues.
About God, The meaning of the word “god” in ruth language “Finnish Swedish” is “good”. god = good.
So, I guess that we could say that universally, good, is god. “Literally”
About the destructive work of the theosophical society on eastern religions, the best and most obvious example I can come up with and should perhaps be mentioned, is its attempt to reverse the spiritual polarity of Hinduism.
Hinduism
Male- meditative and creative power.
Female-destructive or cleansing and at the same time nourishing force.
Shiva, the father figure, God of peace, meditation and creation, turned into the supposed destroyer.
Kali, which is the hangry face of Parvati, wife of Shiva, which is for the Hindu the true destroyer, now transgenderized in the theosophical society’s version of her depiction and statues, in which the use the same picture of the dancing Kali standing over the body of Shiva, and turning it into a supposed Shiva stumping over humanity.
Both pictures and statues near exact copies of each other, except that in the later, the dancing figure as no breast.
About those drinking their own cool aid, I think that in most cases it was just pr stunts to sell their own products/crap.
One thing I have learned from those people, is that they are compulsory liars.
They truly believe in ruling by ways of deception.
But back to the “brave new world project” as I always write in all my comments on this topic, S.M.A.R.T technology is the real brave new world’s soma, and nearly everyone is already hooked on it.
Finally, I wish you would post alternative links to your videos, as many prefer to avoid clicking on sites like “yt”.
Look forward to your inspiring new articles, interviews and books
Keep on shining.
Sol.