I am most honored that my friends Graham Dunlop and Darren Grimes (hosts of Grimerica Outlawed) have just completed the audiobook of The Revenge of the Mystery Cults volume 1 (Mystery Babylon and the Age of Aquarius).

- Matthew Ehret

All paid subscribers can download the audiobook at the bottom of this page.

You can also Pick up your audiobook on Gumroad here

Graham and Darren’s work on this audiobook surpassed all expectations, and if you happen to be an author itching to get your work transformed into audio format, check out their work and contact info here.

To pick up physical copies of the Revenge of the Mystery Cults Trilogy, click here.

All paid subscribers also have access to a PDF copy of Mystery Babylon which you can access below:

All paid subscribers have access to the audiobook below: