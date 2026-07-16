We are happy to announce that AUDIOBOOK versions of Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops volumes 1 and 2 are now ready for purchase. A big thanks to the talented Bob Pocius for giving his voice to this project.

Both volumes of the audiobooks, as well as the PDFs to the Special Reports are available to all paid subscribers. Downloadable links are included below behind the paywall.

Both audiobooks are also available on Gumroad and can be purchased using the links below:

Vol 1 (How the Cold War is Being Revived and What You Can Do About It): Purchase on Gumroad here