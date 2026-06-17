Matt asks Cynthia Chung about the first installment of her newest groundbreaking essay series "The True Origins of China's 'Social Credit System'" which showcases the fact that the nefarious abusive technocracy fintech agencies which have entered China (and which spawned Tencent and Alibaba) are actually driven by Silicon Valley Stargate Project operations, Softbank, and Goldman Sachs.



While the City of London plays a directing role from above, having served as the true originator of the fintech peer-to-peer (P2P) loans acting as quasi banks that have been embedded into the USA via Silicon Valley, and Japan via Softbank, you will quickly discover by the end of this video that China has positioned itself in opposition to this supranational techno-feudal parasite.



In this interview we review the names of those institutions that have been funding and managing the infiltration of nations from above, and what can be done about it.



Read The True Origins of China’s “Social Credit System” Part I here:

The True Origins of China’s “Social Credit System” Part I Cynthia Chung · Jun 11 One of the most infamous criticisms of China over the past several years that has formed the basis for viewing the country as an Orwellian surveillance state and its citizens as mere drone-like-automatons is its supposed “social credit system.” But what if I were to tell you that the origin of this Orwellian “social credit system” and the fintech (finan… Read full story

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Watch our other RTF and CP films and documentaries here.