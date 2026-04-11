Beyond Geopolitics featuring Cynthia Chung: The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela Iran & Greenland Pt. 1
Matt Ehret speaks to RTF president Cynthia Chung about Part I of her new series 'The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela Iran & Greenland' covering the battle for the new world system, and the revival of McKinley's imperial paradigm under MAGA 2.0.
In this presentation, Cynthia outlines the lies behind the USA's kidnapping of Maduro, the absurd plans behind America's global economic war against China, and the push for controlling Arctic shipping, missile systems and resources.
Also discussed: Why is Europe being set up to suffer the greatest energy crisis in history, what is going on with Taiwan and Pacific US military plans, how is China encouraging a classical renaissance and how can we know if Trump's Tariff's are genuinely based on the American System or merely an imperial revenue tariff?
Follow the RTF substack here:
If you'd like to find the Chinese shows referenced in this episode, we hope the following links help:
The Story of the Pearl Girl (available on Netflix)
https://reelgood.com/show/the-story-o...
The Double (available on Netflix)
https://www.indiatoday.in/entertainme...
Escaping Calypso's Island series:
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.