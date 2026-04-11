Matt Ehret speaks to RTF president Cynthia Chung about Part I of her new series 'The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela Iran & Greenland' covering the battle for the new world system, and the revival of McKinley's imperial paradigm under MAGA 2.0.

In this presentation, Cynthia outlines the lies behind the USA's kidnapping of Maduro, the absurd plans behind America's global economic war against China, and the push for controlling Arctic shipping, missile systems and resources.



Also discussed: Why is Europe being set up to suffer the greatest energy crisis in history, what is going on with Taiwan and Pacific US military plans, how is China encouraging a classical renaissance and how can we know if Trump's Tariff's are genuinely based on the American System or merely an imperial revenue tariff?



The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela, Iran & Greenland Part II Cynthia Chung · Mar 14 In Part I the 2025 results of the U.S. tariffs, the cases of Venezuela, Europe, Russia’s Shadow Fleet and BlackRock’s attempt to buy 43 strategic international ports from CK Hutchison were discussed. In Part II Bessent’s call for a ‘Fortress North America’, the rare earth metals supply chain, expansion of U.S. Navy and the case of Greenland and Ukraine … Read full story

The Real Agenda Behind the Iran War Cynthia Chung · Mar 21 Whether you are for the Iran War or not there are some things you need to know, that is, the very real global consequences of this war. A war that is ongoing and does not look like it will be ending anytime soon despite the claims from the Trump Administration. As I am writing this we are on day 20 of the war. Read full story



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If you'd like to find the Chinese shows referenced in this episode, we hope the following links help:



The Story of the Pearl Girl (available on Netflix)

https://reelgood.com/show/the-story-o...



The Double (available on Netflix)

https://www.indiatoday.in/entertainme...



Escaping Calypso's Island series:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.