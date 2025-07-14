Through A Glass Darkly

Charles Young
15h

Congratulations for the thorough research work that you do and in this article with Iran that ignorant folks like Marco RUBIO, Donald Trump and other disconnected politicians who reek havoc have ZERO understanding of🥴

Very briefly, and to further enrichen your study of this important Middle-East nation and KEY NODE in EURASIAN development....concerning Iran's nuclear projects.

Iran has trained literally TENS of THOUSANDS of nuclear engineers and technicians with the objective of developing UNLIMITED AMOUNTS of cheap and clean ELECTRICITY in order to power its further economic development through NUCLEAR FUSION (no spliiting of the atom to make bombs as with FISSION) and finally free itself from COLONIAL OIL & GAS Anglo/US corporations whose CEO's evidently support both America and Israel in their quest to bring about REGIME-CHANGE.

No need to explain to both yourself and Matt what would happen not only to this earth's economy, but also the TENS of TRILLIONS in revenue LOST by the Oil and Gas Special Interest PREDATOR Groups if Iran creates a precedent in achieving its NUCLEAR FUSION/unlimited energy project and shares this SOVEREIGNTY/INDEPENDENCE guaranteeing technology with BRICS/Partner Nations.

ALL low blows, destruction and death will therefore be further imposed on this nation which obstinately refuses to be integrated into the OCCIDENTAL EXPLOITATIVE FINANCIAL SYSTEM.

Iran, like Iraq before it, DARES to sell its OIL and GAS in monies that aren't the ALMIGHTY DOLLAR, which of course makes it a PRIME TARGET for VILE PROPAGANDA that alas certain Room Temperature IQ individuals swallow Hook, Line & Sinker😩☹️.

Bonne continuation.

CY🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Pete Ross
17h

They need another revolution without The Mullahs.

