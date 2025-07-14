Breaking History Ep. 104: Iran’s Century of Empire, Oil, and Revolutions – Featuring Cynthia Chung
In this sweeping episode, Gordon and Matthew are joined by Cynthia Chung for a masterclass on Iran’s modern history.
Cynthia walks through her trilogy of essays chronicling how Britain and later the United States engineered regime change to control Iranian oil, beginning with the 1872 Reuter concession that handed Britain the country’s economic lifeblood.
The conversation traces the 1953 CIA-MI6 coup against Prime Minister Mossadegh for nationalizing oil, the Shah’s ambitions to industrialize and escape colonial dependence, and the suspicious rise of Khomeini’s revolution.
Cynthia exposes how the same Western networks behind the overthrow of Mossadegh later fueled the Iran-Iraq war, Iran-Contra, and decades of chaos designed to prevent regional cooperation and modernization.
We also explore the Carter Doctrine, Brzezinski’s arc of crisis, and how strategies used to fracture Iran are still deployed across the world. The episode closes with reflections on Iran’s attempts to reclaim sovereignty through the Belt and Road Initiative and a vision of economic development to transcend engineered conflicts. Rich with historical detail, this conversation challenges the simplistic narratives that have shaped public perception for generations.
Or watch on Youtube here
You can read Cynthia’s Iran trilogy here:
Why Iran’s Development of Nuclear Energy Will Create Stability and Prosperity in the Middle East
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.
Congratulations for the thorough research work that you do and in this article with Iran that ignorant folks like Marco RUBIO, Donald Trump and other disconnected politicians who reek havoc have ZERO understanding of🥴
Very briefly, and to further enrichen your study of this important Middle-East nation and KEY NODE in EURASIAN development....concerning Iran's nuclear projects.
Iran has trained literally TENS of THOUSANDS of nuclear engineers and technicians with the objective of developing UNLIMITED AMOUNTS of cheap and clean ELECTRICITY in order to power its further economic development through NUCLEAR FUSION (no spliiting of the atom to make bombs as with FISSION) and finally free itself from COLONIAL OIL & GAS Anglo/US corporations whose CEO's evidently support both America and Israel in their quest to bring about REGIME-CHANGE.
No need to explain to both yourself and Matt what would happen not only to this earth's economy, but also the TENS of TRILLIONS in revenue LOST by the Oil and Gas Special Interest PREDATOR Groups if Iran creates a precedent in achieving its NUCLEAR FUSION/unlimited energy project and shares this SOVEREIGNTY/INDEPENDENCE guaranteeing technology with BRICS/Partner Nations.
ALL low blows, destruction and death will therefore be further imposed on this nation which obstinately refuses to be integrated into the OCCIDENTAL EXPLOITATIVE FINANCIAL SYSTEM.
Iran, like Iraq before it, DARES to sell its OIL and GAS in monies that aren't the ALMIGHTY DOLLAR, which of course makes it a PRIME TARGET for VILE PROPAGANDA that alas certain Room Temperature IQ individuals swallow Hook, Line & Sinker😩☹️.
Bonne continuation.
CY🇫🇷🏴
They need another revolution without The Mullahs.