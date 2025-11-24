Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly



Breaking History Ep 119: Coudenhove-Kalergi and the Roots of the Crusader Revival

Cynthia Chung's avatar
Cynthia Chung
Nov 24, 2025

This episode of Breaking History rips apart the official narrative on power and ideology, exposing a century-long, meticulously engineered plot for global conflict.

You will learn:

  • The Shocking Truth Behind the EU: Discover the “Pan-Europa” blueprint by Count Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi, who explicitly anchored his vision for a united Europe on the symbolism of the Crusader Cross and the Son of Apollo and the goal of a “reconquest of the Holy Land“ [20:41:00]-[25:09:00].

  • The Real Root of Fascism: Why the official theory that fascism is a natural extension of nationalism is a dangerous lie. The discussion reveals its actual origin in a calculated, top-down strategy known as Social Imperialism [03:13:00]-[04:41:00].

  • The Modern Crusade: See how the romanticism of the Crusades and the Roman Empire is being strategically deployed right now, from viral TikTok trends to think tanks, as a form of social engineering designed to create division, incite bloodletting, and trigger a global “clash of civilizations” [07:04:00]-[12:09:00].

  • The Habsburg-Bannon Connection: Follow the thread from Kalergi’s network to the restorationist Habsburg dynasty and its modern successor, the Dignitatis Humanae Institute, whose “Gladiator School” (managed by Steve Bannon) is headquartered in a monastery built to celebrate the brutal Fourth Crusade [1:16:51:00]-[1:22:13:00].

Stop being a pawn in the oligarchy’s “game theory” of destruction. Learn who is truly pulling the strings and why they want you to fight their wars.

You can also watch our discussion on youtube here or odyssee here.

A Modern Day Crusade for the Holy Land

Cynthia Chung
·
November 9, 2023
A Modern Day Crusade for the Holy Land

For those who want to understand the modern-day Crusaders obsession with the re-installment of a Kingdom of Jerusalem, this is a must read…

Read full story
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch our RTF and CP films and docu-series here.

