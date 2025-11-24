Breaking History Ep 119: Coudenhove-Kalergi and the Roots of the Crusader Revival

This episode of Breaking History rips apart the official narrative on power and ideology, exposing a century-long, meticulously engineered plot for global conflict.

You will learn:

The Shocking Truth Behind the EU: Discover the “Pan-Europa” blueprint by Count Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi, who explicitly anchored his vision for a united Europe on the symbolism of the Crusader Cross and the Son of Apollo and the goal of a “ reconquest of the Holy Land “ [20:41:00]-[25:09:00].

The Real Root of Fascism: Why the official theory that fascism is a natural extension of nationalism is a dangerous lie. The discussion reveals its actual origin in a calculated, top-down strategy known as Social Imperialism [03:13:00]-[04:41:00].

The Modern Crusade: See how the romanticism of the Crusades and the Roman Empire is being strategically deployed right now, from viral TikTok trends to think tanks, as a form of social engineering designed to create division, incite bloodletting, and trigger a global “clash of civilizations” [07:04:00]-[12:09:00].

The Habsburg-Bannon Connection: Follow the thread from Kalergi’s network to the restorationist Habsburg dynasty and its modern successor, the Dignitatis Humanae Institute, whose “Gladiator School” (managed by Steve Bannon) is headquartered in a monastery built to celebrate the brutal Fourth Crusade [1:16:51:00]-[1:22:13:00].

Stop being a pawn in the oligarchy’s “game theory” of destruction. Learn who is truly pulling the strings and why they want you to fight their wars.

