Carl Zha on Understanding the Dynamics of the Asia Pacific: RTF Lecture Invitation (July 16 at 7:30pm ET)
On Sunday July 16th at 7:30pm Eastern Time, I’m happy to announce that geopolitical analyst Carl Zha will be delivering a lecture to the Rising Tide Foundation on the historical and present dynamics shaping the Asia Pacific with a look towards the opposing views of morality, civilization and the future shaping the world.
Click below to access the live presentation at 7:30pm Eastern Time July 16th: