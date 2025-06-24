Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly
Through A Glass Darkly Podcast
Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret and Guest: Cynthia Chung on Gladio
1
3
0:00
-54:02

Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret and Guest: Cynthia Chung on Gladio

Cynthia Chung's avatar
Cynthia Chung
Jun 24, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript

Cynthia Chung discusses her series: “How Panama Became the SKYNET for Orwellian Totalitarianism in the Americas.”

How Panama Became the SKYNET for Orwellian Totalitarianism in the Americas

Cynthia Chung
·
February 21, 2024
How Panama Became the SKYNET for Orwellian Totalitarianism in the Americas

“WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY, IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH”

Read full story

The Enemy Within: A Story of the Take-Over of the US Military and the Birth of the Perpetual War Machine – Counterinsurgency

Cynthia Chung
·
February 29, 2024
The Enemy Within: A Story of the Take-Over of the US Military and the Birth of the Perpetual War Machine – Counterinsurgency

“Anyone who doubts that this nation building and police activity has not become real and very effective right here in the United States need only visit the area around Fort Bragg to find one of these early paramilitary CIA-oriented specialist, General Tolson, sending his American soldiers out into the countryside with nation-building programs for the ci…

Read full story

How the CIA and US Special Forces Manufactured a Migrant Crisis and Orwellian Police State in Vietnam Before Going to the Americas

Cynthia Chung
·
April 19, 2024
How the CIA and US Special Forces Manufactured a Migrant Crisis and Orwellian Police State in Vietnam Before Going to the Americas

“Anyone who doubts that this nation building and police activity has not become real and very effective right here in the United States need only visit the area around Fort Bragg to find one of these early paramilitary CIA-oriented specialist, General Tolson, sending his American soldiers out into the countryside with nation-building programs for the ci…

Read full story

Also check out our film:

Like a Phoenix: The Death and Rebirth of America

Cynthia Chung
·
November 27, 2024
Like a Phoenix: The Death and Rebirth of America

Read full story

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Cynthia Chung
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture