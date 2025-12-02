As a thank you to all present and future paid subscribers, a PDF copy of my book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set” as well as “The Shaping of a World Religion: From Jesuits, Freemasons & Anthropologists to the Ghost Dance Religion vol. I” is available behind the paywall below.

All paid subscribers also have access to a PDF copy of “Mystery Babylon and the Age of the Aquarius” to which I am a contributing author.

As well as the entire series to “The Clash of the Two Americas” to which I am also a contributing author. All PDFs are included past the paywall in this post.

A big thanks once again to all supporters to my substack and happy reading!