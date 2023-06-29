Courtenay invites Cynthia Chung to join in a riveting discussion regarding many of their shared interests spanning topics such as ancient philosophy, psychological origins, social engineering & geopolitics. As a deep dive researcher Cynthia brings nuanced perspectives outside traditional, mainstream narratives, providing thoughtfulness and profound insight.

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.