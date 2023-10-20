Discover more from Through A Glass Darkly
Courtenay Turner Ep. 268: Occult Roots of Counterculture & the Threat of Empire w/ Cynthia Chung
Courtenay Turner and Cynthia Chung discuss the occult roots of the counter culture, divergent variants of socialism, and the roots of modern oligarchism in this dynamic long form conversation.
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book "The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,"
Fascism: The new convenience term of the New Age writers who cannot be bothered to study history or confront the truth. It's easy... first, Cynthia Chung goes on to a search engine of her choice (gee, Fascist Google / Edge) and search for a man called Mussolini. He was the Italian leader fighting the forces of Satan for Italy in the 1920-30s - - read his manifesto. Granted you can use the excuse that the powers in your book are signing on to specifically to Fascist politics for wholesale symbolic reasons only: you know, sticks tied together to signify law and order, and all that, or the go to term: "Corporate Fascism... "but pretty unlikely.
Most importantly; look at the people running these countries mentioned; these modern day "Fascists" countries: The tribe that took control are nowhere to be found in the original Italian movement - - yet stand out like a sore thumb (to be ignored), creating and bank rolling China and Mao, writing Communist doctrine, bankrolling Nelsen Mandela, Marxist philosophical works and theories like Engels and finally taking over ALL the banks to finance the Bolsheviks like Lenin to hijack the Federal Reserve in 1913 and being overrepresented by almost 100% - - in ALL media, government and world finance, LGBTQIA, Pornography, and most importantly illicit trades like child trafficking and DRUGS - - all out of their sole base in the #1 Terrorist state from Theodore Herzl and his creation of Zionism. Tryooking at who is appointed to 95% of the top jobs in the Biden & Trump administrative posts or the CDC or WHO and Big Pharma, (there is no left or right) by obtaining dual nationality in Congress and illegally pushing special interest and bribing US Congress with AIPAC and the ADL.
If the reason Cynthia Chung does not want to face the truth and use FASCISM to run cover to freely pump out books is understandable. The above is over represented by almost 100% in publishing (i recommend you research "Who Controls" and see the percentages in raw numbers) she us not alone in her fear: It's safer not to notice.
I can't find the full interview. This cuts off at 28 minutes or so.