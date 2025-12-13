Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

C.S. Lewis' Perelandra: Towards a Beatific or Miserific Vision?

Cynthia Chung
Dec 13, 2025

In this gripping lecture, Cynthia Chung dives into C.S. Lewis’s Perelandra, revealing the ultimate conflict disguised as science fiction: the battle for the soul of a new, un-fallen world.

Discover the chilling philosophy of Professor Weston, the brilliant scientist whose quest for progress evolves into a terrifying, self-proclaimed “transhumanist” gospel. Learn how his journey from “planetary imperialism” leads him to a final, shocking declaration: “I Weston am your god and your devil” [04:21:50].

This lecture uncovers:

  • The Unman: The moment a modern scientist, embracing “emergent evolution,” becomes a sophisticated sophist possessed by a dark force—a “black oyarsa”—hell-bent on corrupting a new “Eve” [04:11:51].

  • Diabolism as Morality: The provocative claim that the “diabolism” of today’s great men is simply the “morality of the next stage,” challenging the very foundation of human ethics [04:11:51].

  • The Quarantine: Why Earth is the “Silent Planet”—an “enemy occupied territory” quarantined by God—and what happens when the forces of modern science break that barrier [02:22:04].

This is more than a book analysis; it’s C.S. Lewis’s profound warning that every human choice is an inescapable step toward either the “beatific or the miserific vision” [05:29:43].

Click on the video above to uncover C.S. Lewis’s prophetic warning about the true war for the future of humanity. Or watch on youtube here:

You can watch or read the transcripts of Part I and III of this series here:

A Look at C.S. Lewis’ Sci-fi Trilogy: A Journey Out of H.G. Wells' Deep Black Void

A Look at C.S. Lewis’ Sci-fi Trilogy: A Journey Out of H.G. Wells' Deep Black Void

Cynthia Chung
·
April 11, 2023
Read full story
‘That Hideous Strength’: A Tale of Transhumanism and the Occult

‘That Hideous Strength’: A Tale of Transhumanism and the Occult

Cynthia Chung
·
April 30, 2023
Read full story

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch our RTF and CP films and documentaries here.

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

