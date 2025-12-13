C.S. Lewis' Perelandra: Towards a Beatific or Miserific Vision?

In this gripping lecture, Cynthia Chung dives into C.S. Lewis’s Perelandra, revealing the ultimate conflict disguised as science fiction: the battle for the soul of a new, un-fallen world.

Discover the chilling philosophy of Professor Weston, the brilliant scientist whose quest for progress evolves into a terrifying, self-proclaimed “transhumanist” gospel. Learn how his journey from “planetary imperialism” leads him to a final, shocking declaration: “I Weston am your god and your devil” [04:21:50].

This lecture uncovers:

The Unman: The moment a modern scientist, embracing “emergent evolution,” becomes a sophisticated sophist possessed by a dark force—a “black oyarsa”—hell-bent on corrupting a new “Eve” [04:11:51].

Diabolism as Morality: The provocative claim that the “diabolism” of today’s great men is simply the “morality of the next stage,” challenging the very foundation of human ethics [04:11:51].

The Quarantine: Why Earth is the “Silent Planet”—an “enemy occupied territory” quarantined by God—and what happens when the forces of modern science break that barrier [02:22:04].

This is more than a book analysis; it’s C.S. Lewis’s profound warning that every human choice is an inescapable step toward either the “beatific or the miserific vision” [05:29:43].

