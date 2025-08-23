In this show we talk about our new film Roswell: The Birth of a New Legend and cultural/religious engineering from Crowley’s Ordo Templi Orientis, and the Swiss occult HQ at Ascona to the present.
You can watch on Rumble here, Bitchute here or Odysee here.
We are doing a Film Screening with Q&A in Toronto this Sept. 6 click on the link to purchase tickets now!
You can view Ep. 4 of our Hidden Hand Behind UFOs series here:
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.
So how much funding for all this comes from Rising Tides? Could you please explain with some accuracy what this is all about. It seems pretty George Soros. Whats the connection between the big US operation and the little Canadian derivative? I tried to open up some critical back and forth with Matt on one of his "patriot" platforms but he immediately scooped up my note in the comments section and has stonewalled me since. I have not yet addressed you Cynthia Chung.I have been curious about what both of you for some time and Of course I'm far from alone. I'm trying to retain an open mind. Let's discuss. If you have questions about me, fire away. Best AJH
https://rumble.com/v6xwjr6-biophotonics-and-neurophotonics-live-1.html