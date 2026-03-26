Cynthia Chung on Crypto Rich: Trump Wars

In this discussion with Crypto Rich I discuss the Iran War, the U.S. attempt for control over global supply chains, including energy and maritime chokeholds; the problematic role model of Teddy Roosevelt who was the biggest Anglophile U.S. president of the 20th century; and the difference between the American System proponents vs Wall Street, the latter who were always subservient to the City of London, as well as the difference between a revenue tariff and McKinley’s protective tariffs. We covered a lot to say the least!

You can also read more about what I discuss in this interview below:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

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