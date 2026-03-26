Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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Cynthia Chung on Crypto Rich: Trump Wars

Cynthia Chung's avatar
Cynthia Chung
Mar 26, 2026

In this discussion with Crypto Rich I discuss the Iran War, the U.S. attempt for control over global supply chains, including energy and maritime chokeholds; the problematic role model of Teddy Roosevelt who was the biggest Anglophile U.S. president of the 20th century; and the difference between the American System proponents vs Wall Street, the latter who were always subservient to the City of London, as well as the difference between a revenue tariff and McKinley’s protective tariffs. We covered a lot to say the least!

You can also read more about what I discuss in this interview below:

The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela, Iran & Greenland

The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela, Iran & Greenland

Cynthia Chung
·
Mar 5
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The Real Agenda Behind the Iran War

The Real Agenda Behind the Iran War

Cynthia Chung
·
Mar 21
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The Origins of America's Secret Police

The Origins of America's Secret Police

Cynthia Chung
·
August 18, 2025
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When Traitors Are Celebrated as Heroes - The Treasonous Roots of Teddy Roosevelt & Why McKinley was Murdered

When Traitors Are Celebrated as Heroes - The Treasonous Roots of Teddy Roosevelt & Why McKinley was Murdered

Cynthia Chung
·
Feb 11
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When Traitors Are Celebrated as Heroes: An Account of the True ‘American System’ History and Why You are Being Lied to Today

When Traitors Are Celebrated as Heroes: An Account of the True ‘American System’ History and Why You are Being Lied to Today

Cynthia Chung
·
Jan 27
Read full story
The Difference Between William McKinley’s American System School of Protective Tariffs and Today

The Difference Between William McKinley’s American System School of Protective Tariffs and Today

Cynthia Chung
·
Feb 3
Read full story

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Watch our other RTF and CP films and documentaries here.

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

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