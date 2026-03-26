Cynthia Chung on Crypto Rich: Trump Wars

In this discussion with Crypto Rich I discuss the Iran War, the U.S. attempt for control over global supply chains, including energy and maritime chokeholds; the problematic role model of Teddy Roosevelt who was the biggest Anglophile U.S. president of the 20th century; and the difference between the American System proponents vs Wall Street, the latter who were always subservient to the City of London, as well as the difference between a revenue tariff and McKinley’s protective tariffs. We covered a lot to say the least!
You can also read more about what I discuss in this interview below:
When Traitors Are Celebrated as Heroes - The Treasonous Roots of Teddy Roosevelt & Why McKinley was Murdered
When Traitors Are Celebrated as Heroes: An Account of the True ‘American System’ History and Why You are Being Lied to Today
The Difference Between William McKinley’s American System School of Protective Tariffs and Today
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.