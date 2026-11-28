In this wide-ranging discussion, writer and geopolitical analyst Cynthia Chung joins Levan Gudadze to unpack the economic, technological, and geopolitical forces reshaping relations between China, Russia, and the West. Challenging mainstream Western media narratives, Chung explores how China is navigating financial warfare, the global AI race, and emerging multipolar alliances.

Episode Highlights:

Financial Networks & Internal Reform: A look back at China’s economic opening, the legacy of Western financial institutions, and how Beijing moved to rein in predatory lending and foreign influence networks following the 2008 financial crisis [07:41, 08:55].

The AI Bubble & The Nvidia Controversy: Chung analyzes the U.S.–China tech race, arguing that China’s focus on cost-effective, open-source AI models threatens the massive capital valuations propping up U.S. tech stocks—and examines the political and market turbulence surrounding Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang [14:20, 16:02, 17:28].

Global Trade Routes & Maritime Chokepoints: From the controversy over CK Hutchison’s port portfolio to conflicts impacting Middle Eastern energy corridors, the discussion explores how control over global shipping lanes and supply chains sits at the heart of modern geopolitical friction [21:40, 22:14].

BRICS & “Win-Win” vs. Zero-Sum Geopolitics: An honest assessment of the challenges facing BRICS—including internal divisions among member states—alongside China’s long-term strategy of building trade infrastructure across the Global South as an alternative to Western economic pressure [28:42, 31:09, 34:58].

Flashpoints in East Asia & The Middle East: Chung weighs in on the political dynamics in Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines, how Middle Eastern economies are caught in the crossfire of broader great-power conflicts, and how Beijing quietly supports partners like Russia and Iran through trade and supply chains [45:40, 53:18, 56:35].

Audience Q&A: Chung addresses listener questions on structural youth unemployment in China, rural economic development, and the role of infrastructure investment in stabilizing China’s western regions [01:02:57, 01:03:59, 01:08:11].

For more details and context to this wide-range discussion I recommend people check out the following articles I wrote:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

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