I have just finished watching an insightful interview by Alex Krainer on his thoughts as to how Syria could have fallen in a matter of days without what appears to be any significant resistance. Alex makes some interesting points as to how things may not appear to be as they seem and that this could all very well have been a trap with the plan to attrition the enemy, a new Afghanistan scenario except this time it is the Zionist/Anglo-American forces who have walked into the sinking sand rather than the Russians et al. Only time will tell, but I think Alex’s points are important since, if he is correct, it shows that things are not as insane or incompetent as they seem to be right now, at least concerning the Shanghai Corporation Organization, and thus all of this strategizing to be free from the Zionist/Anglo-American stranglehold over decades has not been for nought.

I highly recommend people watch Alex’s interview which can be viewed below!