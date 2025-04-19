Panama Flag

I would like to share with all of you an excerpt from the following article "The Chinese Interests in the Panama Canal Including Updates" published by the Newsroom Panama, which was written by Panamanian authors.

In their article they address the accusations that have been laid against the mismanagement of the Panama Canal in the favor of China, as well as to the claims that the US made a “bad deal” with the Panamanians in “handing over” the canal in 1999.

Please take the time to read this. I think it will shed a lot of light on a great deal of misinformation that is igniting what is essentially a US colonial policy towards Panama.

Here is an excerpt of the article which I suggest people read in full, but just wanted to highlight this section in particular. Please share with others!

'The truth, nothing but the truth. Our family, friends, coworkers and acquaintances rely on our words and that is why we have to be as accurate as possible. To help in this effort of citizen diplomacy, here are the truths we must understand in order to share them with the world. False statement: “The United States gave the canal to Panama for one dollar ” Answer: In 1903, Panama authorized the United States to build a canal and gave permission to use land and water. Panama was severely limited in its own development, at a high human and economic cost. The canal was not free; we Panamanians had paid for it in advance and in full. False statement: “The Panama Canal charges excessively and represents a high cost to the United States economy. ” Answer: The Panama Canal toll represents 5% of the value of freight between Asia and the United States. 2.7% of world trade passes through the Canal ($33 trillion in 2024), but the Canal only generated revenues of about $6 billion. So it is not a cause of inflation but rather a huge subsidy to the economy of one of the most developed countries in the world. False statement: “38,000 U.S. citizens died during the construction of the Canal.” During the construction of the Panama Canal (1904-1914) 350 American citizens died, according to data contained in the Roberto F. Chiari Library of the Panama Canal. False claim: “The US Navy pays too much to cross the canal and is discriminated against by Panama.” The US Navy has free passage [i.e. has unrestricted access] through the Panama Canal, so there are no lines or reservations required. [In other words, they have priority use of the Panama Canal over cargo ships.] Between 2015 and 2024, the US Navy only paid approximately $17 million in tolls to cross the Panama Canal. That’s less than $2 million a year. False claim: “The Chinese government controls the Panama Canal.” Answer: Panama controls, manages, supervises, regulates, cares for and maintains the Panama Canal. There are no Chinese military personnel stationed in Panama, instead, the Panama Canal Advisory Board is chaired by retired Admiral William J. Flanagan, who was head of the U.S. Southern Command. False claim: “The Chinese company that operates two ports at the entrances to the Panama Canal can close them whenever the Chinese government orders it.” Answer: The ports of Balboa and Cristobal are owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchinson. This company has 53 ports in 24 countries, including the United States, and by 2023 it had handled more than 81 million containers or the equivalent. This company is not included on any United States government list of restricted companies, as are other Chinese companies. It is important to understand that all ships entering and leaving the Panama Canal are captained by Panamanian Canal pilots, including ships going to the ports of Balboa and Cristobal. So at all times those ships are commanded by a Panamanian Panama Canal collaborator. Go ahead, take what is said here, put it into your own words and share it with the whole world. Only the truth and national unity will lead us to a safe harbor.'

