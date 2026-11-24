Making non-AI audiobooks is hard work.

It takes time, and laborious editing. That is why it is so fulfilling when a talented human voice emerges that does justice to the words written across our books.

Matt and I are so grateful to Hugh Trudeau (The Clash of the Two Americas: Unfinished Symphony), Bob Pocius (Breaking Free of Psyops vol 1 & vol 2), Graham Dunlop (Revenge of the Mystery Cults vol. 1 Mystery Babylon and Age of Aquarius), Linda Ehret (Revenge of the Mystery Cults vol 2: Rosicrucian Golem), for having put in the immense effort to make these audiobooks a reality.

For all paid subscribers to this substack, you can download all the audiobooks using the links below past the paywall:

Paid subscribers can also access all of my books (including contributions) here: