In this discussion, Cynthia Chung speaks with Vince and Brandi (hosts of the Campus Earth Curriculum on the Grass Roots Warrior Network) to discuss her work on history, philosophy, cultural warfare and solutions.
Watch the full 2 hr interview here: https://rumble.com/v3xje9d-campus-ear...
Follow the Alternative Education Alliance here alternativeeducationalalliance.org
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.
Cynthia,
Years ago, you wrote a wonderful article about how Iran was about to cut a financial deal with Germany & France threatening the newly installed Petrodollar, therefore the Shah had to go before he made Iran great again. Because you sowed that thought into my mind it irks me to no end that all alternative commentators use the standard talking points that the Iranian revolution was a grassroots affair and not a Psy-op from the money mongering elites. ¿Any chance you might revisit this? You heroically stand alone on this and I for one believe you nailed it correctly.
Peter
Hi Cynthia,
I put you in my chart of opinions. If you object or if I got anything wrong, let me know.
Opinions On Wedge Issues
of some well known commentators, as far as I can tell...a work in progress
https://tomg2021.substack.com/p/opinions-on-wedge-issues