Unslaved welcomes Cynthia Chung, who is the president and co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set & The Shaping of a World Religion. In this fascinating interview she discusses her research into Rosicrucian and occult symbolism, the City of London, the Knights of Malta, history of the Jesuits and Freemasonry. She also shares insights on Operation Gladio and the long fight between the American System of Economics and British imperial free trade. She also covers the Civil War, Vietnam war, China’s internal factions, Canada’s colonial status, and why historical memory matters.

All paid subscribers to my substack get access to my book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set” (see below) as well as all my other publications which you can access under “Special Offer on Books.”

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

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