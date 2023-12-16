Is the world a zero sum game or an open system shaped by creativity and cooperation? What truly defines humanity's supposed "limits to growth" and what is a "limited resource"? Is overpopulation a true crisis or is it a myth?
In this second episode in the ongoing series 'Escaping Calypso's Island', Cynthia Chung explores these questions, and examines the fallacies underlying the popular notion that human civilization can only grow at the expense of nature.
Escaping Calypso's Island Episode 2: Trapped in the Cave (The Curse of Game Theory)
" All resources that are essential to life , including human life, are naturally renewable"
First, that claim, quoted from your video, shows your ignorance of elementary physical science, and especially ecology. That claim conflates some resources, which are renewable if managed properly, with others whose accessibility on a finite planet, is finite.
Second, it specifically demonstrates your ignorance or at least defiance of the laws of thermodynamics, the most fundamental principles on which all physical science is based. These laws are not just proposed theories. they have been demonstrated endlessly with empirical observation. If you want to dismiss them, you need to demonstrate empirically where they don't work. But you and Matt never do that. Instead you claim that "creativity and cooperation" will keep modern industrial growth going forever.
Creativity is great,, but nothing happens without energy, not creativity, not cooperation. Oil is the single resource most responsible for modern industrial economies. The empirical evidence from the record of oil geology is that all oil production in the world is in decline, or would be without financial trickery like that which made possible the hydrofracking industry, or pumping sea water into oil wells Saudi Arabia does. Pumping water into wells props production temporarily, but then makes them decline quicker.
If you were to study actual natural resource science, and discover the costs - in fossil fuel and other finite raw materials like copper, phosphorus, etc. - of the gargantuan consumption of these resources by modern society, it would explain why these resources are becoming increasingly scarce and unaffordable. But you do none of that. Instead you practice guilt by association. For example, instead of actually reading the Limits to Growth book and confronting their solid natural resource depletion data, you dismiss it by connecting it via the funding to the nefarious Club of Rome. Do you know that when Meadows et al, the authors, presented their findings to the Club of Rome, the Club rejected them outright? That because intellectually, the authors' views, based on physical science and ecology, were diametrically opposed to those of the Club of Rome, which are based on how to maintain maximization of profit during a Great Reset.
You base your claim on the mineral and water cycles in natural ecosystems, themselves only cycling imperfectly . But the history of human society for 5000 years shows that we have never recycled more than a tiny fraction of the mineral resources consumed. Historical erosion of planetary carrying capacity is real - the geological and ecological records show it.
