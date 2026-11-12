Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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voidisyinyang's avatar
voidisyinyang
12h

I had a cousin reading those sci-fi novels as he prepared to test to become Special Forces. I can't remember the title of the novel but it was about paranormal powers. He is now a Special Forces trainer and cut off ties with his brothers and rest of family. But that ensignia of "phi" as Golden Ratio is also the "god" of Freemasonry. The Golden Ratio is the foundation of commutative geometry as the "religion of technology" - read former MIT History Professor David F. Noble's book "The Religion of Technology" (1996) and "Beyond the Promised Land" - his final book. The "will" combined with "thinking" is the attempt to combine left-brain dominant logic of science (mathematical physics) with paranormal yoga transformation (the will is the life force energy via celibacy). I've never liked Sci-fi as a genre - seemed just like soap operas on ships. I pointed out that phrase to a qigong master teacher from Dune, "Fear is the mind killer" and he reversed it - "the mind creates fear." So left-brain thinking is actually against true nonwestern spiritual training. The high level qigong master told me that "you think too much." hahaha. The military can pretend to create some kind of "spiritual evolution" through a merger of technology and meditation but it's obviously an evil fantasy. Jon Stock's new book on William Sargant is a fascinating expose on the evil twisted views of psychiatry. Contrary to popular belief - MKULTRA shrinks were the leaders in psychiatry (creating the World Psychiatric Association) - and then Big Pharma took over. The "diseases" of the mind today are created based on the new patents that design the drugs. For example ADHD was created as a spin-off design from the new patent on the drug for "depression." It's all about billions in profits per year from drug patents - just as Monsanto got into genetic engineering of seed to extend the use of its glyphosate patent (Roundup). Cargill is the world's largest private corporation that is owned by 14 billionaires, relying on hundreds of millions in tax welfare, while "dumping" grain in over 70 countries around the world - but Cargill also has worked closely with the Freemason network and Rockefeller banking, etc. and of course Monsanto...

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
9h

"Saving Private Ryan, aided by superb cinematographic technology, draws on our deep feeling for the GIs, in order to rescue not just Private Ryan but the good name of war.

I will not be surprised if Spielberg gets an Academy Award. Did not Kissinger get a noble Prize?"

youtu.be/p6y_TUoOdfQ?t=1715

"It enabled political leaders - whatever miserable adventure they would take us into, whatever mayhem they would wreak on other people and on our own - to invoke WW2 as a model. Vietnam caused large numbers of Americans to question the enterprise of war itself. "

-Howard Zinn, American historian and WW2 veteran

***

War Solves Nothing:

substack.com/@thememoryhole/note/c-147094498

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