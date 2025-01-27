Valhalla scene from the movie “The Northman.” Heroic folk tales of old? Or is there a darker message buried underneath.

In this series the works of Guido von List (Father of Armanism) and Jörg Lanz von Liebenfels (Father of Ariosophy) will be discussed in how 20th century Wotanism was created in service to Ario-German millenarianism as well as its great influence over the Schutzstaffel (SS) - also stylised with Armanen runes as ᛋᛋ. This will include both writers’ admiration and romanticization of the Templars and Knights of Malta, despite their general attacks on the Catholic Church as having suppressed the Northern Germanic peoples, as well as Liebenfels’ direct connection to the Ordo Templi Orientis (O.T.O) and the Cistercians.

The Origin of the Germanic Peoples