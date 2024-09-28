Cynthia Chung, co-founder of The Rising Tide Foundation, takes the Holmes sisters through the historical context of Calgary to British figure Winston Churchill. Is there any reason at all why Calgarians shouldn't be celebrating a Churchill statue placed downtown on Jun.6th, 2024?

