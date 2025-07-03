Geopolitics @HomeWithHolmes - The Heroes They Give Us (ft. Cynthia Chung)

In this discussion with the Holmes sisters, Cynthia Chung goes through the historical context of British figure Winston Churchill and answers the question “Is there any reason at all why Calgarians shouldn't be celebrating a Churchill statue recently erected in their downtown this past June 6th, 2024?”

For the video format of this interview along with images refer here:

You can follow the HomeWithHolmes Podcast/Readings here and their substack below:

As well as Madison and MayCee’s new Podcast “Holmes 2”

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.