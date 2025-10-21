We are proud to announce the release of our new RTF film ‘Edgar Allan Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders’ which will premiere on Friday October 31.

This full length feature film, a Rising Tide Foundation production, written by Matthew Ehret, narrated by Cynthia Chung and directed by filmmaker David Gosselin, will cast light on the truth behind the ritual murder of Edgar Allan Poe. We will explore for the first time, the deeper meaning behind many of his most famous short stories with special emphasis on his Tales of Ratiocination, the Society of Cincinnati and the death of Mary Rogers.

A surprising story of witch covens, occult societies, masonic networks and ancient evil will emerge as you plunge into this tale of true crime.

Tickets are now available for purchase for the premiere for $25 (live attendance at an event near Toronto, Ontario featuring Matthew, myself and David) or you can watch the livestream for $5 in the comfort of your own home.

Paid subscribers to either Matt’s, myself or RTF’s substack will have access to the livestream zoom link if they so wish, which will be made available a few days before the event on substack.