Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
4h

Very good article, I like to say that the actual bubble has always been the one of the real estate market, black rock is the new bubble, because it owns land which’s value bound to fall because of the poverty it actually generates.

Houses and land made so expensive that no one can afford them is what is used for generating the bubble.

About the companies which are supposedly going to take over the ownership of the entire world and of humanity.

According to an actual law passed by a Supreme Court in the US in 2013, law which wants dna patent holders be the owners of their patent, if you been vaccinated with mrna you are already owned.

-Court to Myriad Genetics: Synthetic DNA is Patentable but Isolated Genes Are Not. cDNA, called complementary or synthetic DNA, "is patent eligible because it is not naturally occurring “

In other words, if your DNA is modified, it already belongs to its patent holder.

This was also foretold during the infamous “event 201” of 2019, as it was explained that eventually people will be divided in groups, depending on the brand of the vaccine they have been taking.

Furthermore those people are supposedly going to have to get their dna shot which they want us to call “vaccine”, provided by their patent holders on a regular base.

The actual names of those companies and the supposed “liability shield” those are using to protect themselves today are publicly known .

Although no claim of ownership of actual people has been so far used, the law which sees its implementation is already in place, all they need your digital ID consent to officially list you.

About Iran, I find amazing how it has woken the world to the lies of wanted criminals and convicted felon, and the reality of an ancient culture which has been around since the don of time and which is not going away.

About economics, surly China is place to be. Many told me already decades ago that China was the place for the future, and although I have not visited in decades, I m sure it already is.

Thank you for sharing Cynthia

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Scott Kay's avatar
Scott Kay
2hEdited

"Has it?" That is the only point of the entire operation. As with every 'war", it is manipulation of different groups of the population sold to each other as "mortal enemies" to benefit the financial and control interests of the class that runs Epstein operations globally. And it has always been the same in modern history

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