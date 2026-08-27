Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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AW's avatar
AW
Aug 27

Very informative and definitely fills some “blanks” for me.

How does this compare/contrast with the post Soviet Union Russian reforms under Yeltsin? Do you see parallels between Putin and Xi? Where do they converge or diverge? How does one separate the Anglo from the American objectives or are they generally aligned from a geopolitical perspective?

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1 reply by Cynthia Chung
Warren Monty Quesnell's avatar
Warren Monty Quesnell
Aug 27

⭐️💕🙏🔥

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