“Unknown to the public, Gene Sharp formulated a theory on non violence as a political weapon. Also, he first helped NATO and then CIA train the leaders of the soft coups of the last 15 years. Since the 50s, Gene Sharp studied Henry D. Thoreau and Mohandas K. Gandhi’s theory of civil disobedience. For these authors, obedience and disobedience were religious and moral matters, not political ones. However, to preach had political consequences; what could be considered an aim could be perceived as a mean. Civil disobedience can be considered then as a political, even military, action technique.

…

General Edward B Atkeson, seconded by the US Army to the Director of the CIA,[1] integrates the institute into the apparatus of the US stay-behind network interfering in the affairs of allied states. Focusing on the morality of the means of action avoids debate on the legitimacy of the action. Non-violence, accepted as good in itself and an integral part of democracy, facilitates whitewashing of covert actions which are intrinsically non-democratic.”

- From Thierry Messan’s “The Albert Einstein Institution: non-violence according to the CIA” (2005)

“Let us therefore animate and encourage each other… a Freeman, contending for liberty on his own ground, is superior to any slavish mercenary on earth.”

- George Washington[2]

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past”

- excerpt from George Orwell’s 1984

Protest movements in general are made up of various criticisms that have mainly to do with the view from the people that there are corruption issues and abuses of power that are negatively affecting human rights, economic opportunity and cultural optimism.

However, the greater majority of these protests over the past three decades almost always lack a more detailed structure of what they would like to see in correcting these issues. Occupy Wallstreet is a good example of this, where if you were to ask several people in the crowd why they were there and what they would like to see happen as a directive or policy, you would get a different answer each time. Even movements with a greater focus on its main subject, such as COVID vaccines, do not have a structured whole idea of what they wish to see happen if their protest is to be deemed “successful.” In other words, there is a lack of even trying to attempt to identify and competently address a root social cause to the fact that there is indeed rampant corruption and abuses of power that go well beyond a single issue.

These “people-power” movements, outside of the western sphere, that view themselves under a “dictatorship,” often a label that is almost always decided by Anglo-American foreign policy, find it acceptable to view their protest as a means to “democracy.” Thus, they label themselves under the extremely vague and idealistic title “pro-democracy” movement. The idea being that once you achieve “democracy” and overthrow the “dictator,” life will be a lot better.

However, these people do not seem to realise the extreme irony in all of this. If “democracy” is the ideal to be achieved in order to be freed from a “dictatorship,” why is the so-called most democratic place on earth, the United States, full of disgruntled people who are protesting all of the time on various issues: anti-abortion vs pro-abortion, anti-LGBTQ+ vs pro-LGBTQ+, anti-climate change policy vs pro-climate change policy, pro-war vs anti-war, pro-transhumanism vs anti-transhumanism, pro-technology vs anti-technology, pro-vaccine vs anti-vaccine, pro-drugs vs anti-drugs, pro-immigration vs anti-immigration, and even pro-government vs anti-government.

In a world where all opinions and feeling states are encouraged to be equally respected, we find ourselves in a world utterly confused and without direction, where no one can seemingly agree on anything from a broader perspective. It would appear, if we are encouraged to use the U.S. as our model, that the more free you are as an individual, the more confused and divided the people will be.

And of course, all of these subjects are encouraged to be viewed from the very extreme stances of black and white.

Is it not the epitome of irony that the crusader of “democracy”, the United States (and the western world in general) is in fact one of the most divisive places on earth at this point, where you would be hard-set to find a room full of people that could agree on very much if we got down to brass-tax on what should be the official policy on a variety of these subjects and many more.

Is it not the epitome of irony that the history of the United States from the era of McCarthyism, to the Civil Rights Movement, to the Anti-War Movement has had a history of very serious protests that have escalated into horrific violence and tyranny by the U.S. government upon the people at large - yet, throughout this very period of the 1950s to 1980s the United States had taken upon itself to lead the charge against “dictatorships” around the world.

Where this so-called “land of the free and the home of the brave” is seen as leading a “crusade for peace”[3] (rather oxymoron formulation if you ask me) despite the fact that their very President, John F. Kennedy, was shot several times in the neck and head in broad daylight.

In our more recent age of protests (the past three decades or so) we see more fragmentation and splintering of groups within the United States, where even whole municipalities were taken over by a band of characters seemingly right out of the movie Mad Max that occurred in several regions across the country.

Let alone the fact that the United States has been engaged in active warfare in various regions of the world every year since at least the Vietnam War.

How is it possible that the United States at this point is representing an ideal model for these “pro-democracy” movements throughout the world?

And when we add the fact that Anglo-American foreign policy also engages in forms of economic warfare (the least reported but arguably most devastating form of warfare to the welfare of the people) - that creates the very crisis of economic woes and corruption that lead to these “pro-democracy” movements - when we take all of this into account, we start to see that this pro-democracy strategy has never truly benefitted the welfare of the people.

If we dare to look at what is behind the curtain, we will see the same players that are for violent means of “conversion” are the very same people behind these so-called “non-violent” forms of revolution, which is the topic of this paper.

The unfortunate reality is that the pro-democracy movements outside of the western sphere have for the most part an amalgamation of refreshing Coca-Cola ads on a hot summer day, Calvin Klein jeans, Nike shoes, luxury lifestyle, better drugs and a much more affluent and free-going party scene as their idea of “pro-democracy.”

As Wu’er Kaixi said, a lead student provocateur during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989:

“So what do we want? Nike shoes, lots of free time to take our girlfriends to the bar, the freedom to discuss an issue with someone and get a little respect from society.”[4]

Notice that the only thing of substance he mentioned, “the freedom to discuss an issue with someone and get a little respect from society” is a demand that he be respected for what he has to say. Not that he just have the “freedom” to say what he wants, but that he be “respected” for it.

This is a world where truth and wisdom have no place. That what you have to say, especially if you have enough people who also want the same general feeling states, should be respected by all members of that society, and if it is not, that society and its leadership are deemed “dictatorial.”

That is, there is no intention to work and earn merit in society, there is simply the demand that they too receive the “American dream.” Whatever that is.

Now we have Instagram and YouTube influencers, the newest formation selling the “American dream” i.e. celebrity lifestyle to all those “oppressed” people in the world. If you were to ask people in their twenties all over the world, I am certain you would get the response that their “dream job” is to “live the dream.”

In other words, their view of democracy is what our marketing agencies and Hollywood films have sold to them as simply a lifestyle of luxury. They are sold a mirage, a delusion that is packaged in the nice-sounding word “democracy,” but what it really translates down to is a life of fast-luxury and easy-privilege.

In fact, most influencers that pretend to live this life of luxury are living a ruse. They are nowhere as wealthy as they are pretending to be and their social media profiles are made up of photo-ops of them walking into fancy places dressed nicely and ordering a glass of expensive wine and then promptly leaving because they can’t actually afford anything more than that.

That is what pro-democracy has ultimately been reduced to when we get down to it.

It is called “pro-democracy” as a vague umbrella term that is supposed to encompass all but is in fact a way to not actually talk about any specifics, an avoidance in discussing specific problems and especially an avoidance in discussing specific solutions.

It is the easiest way to feel unified emotionally as a collective, not that far off from feeling connected to a group of people during a music concert. In fact, that is what the new rave scene is all about. Connecting people with general feeling states with images projected on a massive screen. You can see where this is headed right?

There is one avenue that is already coming about that you could say, are the new religious gatherings of the 21st century. In fact, transhumanist and AI themes for what is nothing short of a religious/spiritual mystical experience are coming out hard at these rave scenes.

Where people are now applauding en masse at the prospect of being “hooked up” to the Matrix as a form of the next phase towards ultimate liberation.

Included in these prominent themes circulating the EDM (electronic dance music) scenes are a weird meld of transhumanist futurism mixed with pagan priestess worship, where everything from sexy Medusa to sexy Bad Angel themes are used.

Interestingly, the Medusa snakes look very much like the first video I shared of a female cyborg being “hooked” into the matrix. I used a lot of examples from the group Anyma, which actually claims to be a hybrid-persona coexisting in digital and physical realms. But these themes are being used across the EDM scene, including more mainstream mega-concert world tours like Beyonce.

And don’t think these disturbing themes are just directed to wannabe pagan priestesses, we also have male crusader themes in the mix of all of this.

These themes are formulations that are repeated all over the EDM concert scene with various cultural colorings but ultimately with the same message, used as a conduit for “religious” or “spiritual” worship at the new temple that is clearly being built for all of us in our “Enlightened Age” where transhumanism and world religion will be joined ecstatically.[5]

Is it thus a coincidence that the Catholic Church is another conduit for such a “religious experience”?

In the below video we see Pope Leo XIV giving his blessing to an actual Catholic oriented EDM scene led by Portuguese “DJ Priest” Padre Guilherme. Padre Guilherme is an ordained Roman Catholic priest that is also a EDM DJ and producer.

The above rave scene is from Slovakia, November 8, 2025, when Pope Leo XIV appeared via a large LED screen outside St. Elisabeth Cathedral in Košice during a celebration for Archbishop Bernard Bober’s 75th birthday. His video message and blessing were played before transitioning into Padre Guilherme’s techno and “spiritual” EDM set.

Pope Leo XIV made another special video message during the UNTOLD Festival (August 2026) during another set by Padre Guilherme which was held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Not coincidentally, historically and presently, Eastern Europe is a region that is being highly courted by Gene Sharp’s and George Soros’ “pro-democracy” movements.

The next phase of this will certainly entail images that the people are encouraged to hate as an oppressor to this “utopia” of warm general feeling states. It is literally the “feelies” described in Huxley’s Brave New World, a form of hyper-immersive, multi-sensory cinema designed to pacify and control the population. You can see how Orwell’s 2minutes of Hate every hour could be mixed into such a formula to harden groupthink morale.

Not only has democracy been reduced to Nike shoes (at least in the 80s) now it is more like Louis Vuitton or the very openly satanic Baphomet worshippers at Balenciaga. But now religion too, at least Catholicism, has officially supported their association with feel-good rave scenes.

Why not, after all, isn’t that what freedom and religious worship are all about – feel-good states?

These pro-democracy movements sell themselves on the idea that the only thing that is standing in the way of the people living “the American dream” is a “dictator” but they soon find out that life doesn’t really get all that much better once that so-called dictator is removed.

And more often than not, it gets much worse.

The Center for International Affairs, Gene Sharp’s CIA Headquarters

There has been a successful portrayal of Gene Sharp as a modern-day folk-hero. A David who has successfully combated Goliaths all over the world.

And that the secret recipe, the special sauce for overthrowing dictatorships and bringing forth “democracy” is contained within his small book of about 90 pages.

What it is really more like is the equipment for a massive bat symbol in the sky, except its for the CIA and company.

There have been numerous claims that Gene Sharp is a CIA asset which he vehemently denied in the documentary based on his work “How to Start A Revolution” portraying him as a gentle frail old man who divides his time thinking of peaceful means of overthrowing dictators and watering his beloved orchids.

However, when we look into the matter more closely, specifically around the Center for International Affairs, with the humorous acronym CIA, we see that despite Sharp’s insistence, the hands of the actual CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) and military intelligence are all over his work on “non-violent” resistance.

Let us start with who founded the Center for International Affairs (CIA), what would become the headquarters of Gene Sharp’s work.

The Harvard University’s Center for International Affairs, now known as the Weatherhead CIA was co-founded in 1958 by Robert R. Bowie (State Department Director of Policy Planning) at the invitation of McGeorge Bundy[6] (who was at the time Harvard Dean of Faculty of Arts and Sciences).

From 1977 to 1979, Robert Bowie served as the CIA’s top official overseeing all national intelligence production and the National Intelligence Officers (NIOs).[7] [8] His formal titles included the Deputy to the Director of Central Intelligence (DCI) for National Intelligence in 1977. And Director of the National Foreign Assessment Center from 1977 to 1979. This was occurring during a period of major reorganization of the CIA under its director Stansfield Turner.

These are clearly high-ranking positions within the CIA, however, you might say this happened after he co-founded the Center for International Affairs, so no direct link. As we will see, his position as State Department Director of Policy Planning was a position that was closely linked to the CIA’s Office for Policy Coordination, its infamous wild west branch where there was no government oversight of their actions. The OPC answered to Allen Dulles, CIA Godfather, and Frank Wisner, no one else within the CIA.

It was Allen Dulles’ brother, Foster Dulles (Secretary of State under Eisenhower), who appointed Robert Bowie to the position of Director of Policy Planning. This was a position that was created by George F. Kennan, who is recognised as the intellectual architect of containment, the foundational U.S. strategy that guided American foreign policy throughout the Cold War.

This newly created branch by Kennan within the U.S. State Department, effectively an internal strategic think tank created to lead “policy planning,” would be directly connected to the later creation and initial guidance of the CIA’s infamous Office for Policy Coordination (OPC).[9]

George F. Kennan, as the inaugural Director of Policy Planning, was the key figure behind the creation of the CIA’s OPC organization under NSC 10/2 in 1948 (initially approved as the Office of Special Projects before being renamed the Office of Policy Coordination).

Kennan argued strongly that political warfare was an instrument of foreign policy and that offices conducting it should function under the policy direction of the Department of State.

In other words, this wild west branch of the CIA, that answered only to Allen Dulles and Frank Wisner within the CIA, would in turn answer only to George F. Kennan. It was a bypass of what were supposed to be the official corridors within the U.S. government, the President and his cabinet, the Senate, the Congress, even the intelligence agencies themselves. Through CIA archives we now know that Kennan created and guided the OPC, but at the time the OPC’s existence was not known to many, including within the CIA itself.[10]

Robert R. Bowie was the third person to serve in the position of Director of Policy Planning, starting with Kennan serving from 1947-1949, followed by Paul Nitze serving from 1950 to 1953. Bowie served in this position from 1953 to 1957. So, Allen Dulles Director of the CIA was in close communication with the Director of Policy Planning to receive “guidance” and Allen’s brother Foster, appointed Bowie in this position.

Thus, from this information, we can see that Robert Bowie holding the position of Director of Policy Planning should not be viewed as separate from the machinations of the CIA, as we see so clearly in his later career assignments for the CIA directly.

Following Germany’s surrender, Bowie worked as a special assistant to General Lucius Clay, the deputy military governor of the U.S. occupation zone of West Germany.[11] Bowie returned to teach at Harvard Law School in 1946 but took leave from 1950 to 1951 to serve as general counsel and deputy to John J. McCloy, the U.S. High Commissioner for Germany. In that role, he helped draft key legal agreements integrating West Germany into Western Europe and advancing Franco-German reconciliation.[12]

Bowie was also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission.[13] In fact, Bowie was involved with the founding of the Trilateral Commission in the early 1970s and served as a member during the mid-1970s.[14]

So, it is this backdrop that animates the creation of Harvard’s Center for International Affairs (CIA), the headquarters of Gene Sharp’s work. Other key co-founding members are Henry Kissinger, Edward Mason, and Thomas C. Schelling.

I will have a few words to say about Kissinger shortly but let us first focus on Thomas C. Schelling.

Schelling served as an adjunct fellow and consultant for the RAND Corporation from 1956 to 2002. [15] [16] While his full-time tenure in Santa Monica lasted just one year (1958–1959), he stayed deeply involved with the organization throughout his academic career.

As part of his work with RAND he came up with the Schelling point, a solution that people tend to choose by default when they cannot communicate with each other. He introduced the concept in his 1960 book The Strategy of Conflict to explain how people coordinate in game theory without talking.

Schelling’s book emphasised the notion of “rational irrationality” and like all RAND mathematicians applied game theory to scenarios for nuclear war. Schelling’s book came out the same year that Manhattan Project’s Leo Szilard gave his infamous speech “How to Live with the Bomb and Survive” (1960).

On RAND’s official website they write:[17]

“Thomas Schelling was one of the intellectual fathers of modern game theory,” said Michael D. Rich, president and CEO of the Santa Monica-based RAND Corporation. “His insights into strategic behavior, partly developed during his time at RAND, have influenced experts in many fields and in later years illuminated the struggles in other critical situations such as addiction, racial segregation and global warming.” In the preface to “Strategy of Conflict,” Schelling wrote that “…RAND is not responsible for the shapes my ideas have taken…but I hope it will, as a corporation, take satisfaction from its responsibility for some of the ideas taking any shape at all.” Schelling also wrote influential articles, including a 1960 piece about accidental war that examined fictional accounts of nuclear catastrophe. Film director Stanley Kubrick found Schelling’s description of one story, “Red Alert” by Peter George, so intriguing that he turned it into “Dr. Strangelove,” the classic 1964 black comedy about the Cold War, and consulted with Schelling during its filming. Schelling shared the Nobel Prize in economics in 2005 with another longtime RAND consultant, mathematician Robert J. Aumann. The Nobel committee said the two researchers, who worked independently, had “enhanced our understanding of conflict and cooperation through game-theory analysis.” Unlike other game theorists, including Aumann, Schelling did not rely primarily on highly abstract mathematical formulations. “I differ from game theorists in that I have been almost entirely concerned with how individuals rationally attempt to influence, not to anticipate, the choices of others,” he wrote in a biographical note for the Nobel committee. “I am more social scientist than logician.” … One of his key concepts was the focal point, which he defined as “each person’s expectation of what the other expects him to expect to be expected to do.” Game theorists refer to this type of intuitive decision-making as “the Schelling point.”

And so among many things, Schelling is recognised by RAND itself as “one of the intellectual fathers of modern game theory” and was directly responsible for inspiring Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.

Directed by Stanley Kubrick (1964). The screenplay was written by Stanley Kubrick, Terry Southern, and Peter George as a political satire based on the novel “Red Alert” by Peter George and parodies the heightened fears of the Cold War. It was Schelling’s entertaining description of “Red Alert” that caught Kubrick’s attention and led to Schelling becoming an advisor on the film set.

Ironically, it was a RAND man through-and-through who inspired and advised Kubrick during the filming of Dr. Strangelove.

Schelling as a co-founder of Harvard’s Center for International Affairs, actively recruited several contacts and colleagues from RAND to join him at Harvard’s CIA.[18]

Schelling also directly influenced U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara in policy implementation during the Vietnam War and Cold War more broadly,[19] including the promotion of limited war, deterrence and compellence, treating nuclear strategy as a form of rational bargaining and controlled escalation.[20]

Though McNamara was not officially part of RAND’s Whiz Kid take-over of the Pentagon, he was effectively their overseer, who just happened to have experience as Ford Motor Company’s first President that was a non-Ford member. The Ford Foundation was the primary funder of RAND when it was first launched in 1948.[21] In fact, one of RAND’s critical founding architects, H. Rowan Gaither served simultaneously as the Chairman of RAND and the President of the Ford Foundation.

Thus, RAND and the Ford Foundation were intricately tied, and Schelling had not only worked closely with RAND for nearly 50 years but received primary funding from the Ford Foundation for his work as we will see.

Fred Kaplan writes in his article “All Pain, No Gain: Nobel Laureate Thomas Schelling’s Little-Known Role in the Vietnam War” for Slate Magazine in 2005:

“What is little-known in general is the crucial role he [Thomas Schelling] played in formulating the strategies of ‘controlled escalation’ and ‘punitive bombing’ that plunged our country into the war in Vietnam.”

This is the man who would become the institutional sponsor, mentor and academic collaborator of Gene Sharp.

In the preface of Gene Sharp’s book The Politics of Nonviolent Action (1973) he cites the financing of his work while he was at the Harvard CIA as:

“…funds from grants for projects of Professor Thomas C. Schelling made to Harvard University from the Ford Foundation and from the Advanced Research Projects Agency [ARPA] of the U.S. Department of Defense, Contract No. F44620-67-C-0011.”

We now have ties to Harvard’s CIA and Gene Sharp with the State Department of Policy Planning, the CIA’s OPC, RAND, Ford Foundation and the Department of Defense.

It is looking less and less like this is the peaceful mission of one man who spends half his time watering his orchids…

Schelling also wrote the introduction to Sharp’s book The Politics of Nonviolent Action (1973), which he describes as a joint project of his and Sharp, which goes like this:

“The original idea was to subject the entire theory of nonviolent political action, together with a full history of its practice in all parts of the world since the time of Christ, to the same cool, detailed scrutiny that military strategy and tactics are supposed to invite. Now that we have Gene Sharp’s book, what we lack is an equally comprehensive, careful study of the politics of violent action… It is too bad that we haven’t that other book, the one on violent action. It would be good to compare the two in detail.”[22]

A rather bizarre intro to a book on nonviolence if you ask me.

The third prominent co-founder to Harvard’s CIA, after Robert Bowie and Thomas Schelling, was Henry Kissinger. The man who was at the center of the reorganization of the CIA during the 1970s and the creation of its spawn the National Endowment for Democracy.

Project Democracy: A Sardonic Name for a Trojan Horse

From the moment Kissinger assumed the post of National Security Advisor to Nixon (1969-1975), he set out to centralize all intelligence estimates, diplomatic initiatives, and covert operations over figuratively and sometimes literal dead bodies of members of the CIA, Joint Chiefs of Staff, State Department and Congress.

The CIA and intelligence community more broadly was too much of a mix-bag for the liking of Kissinger. It had too many decent senior intelligence members that were no fans of the inner club that Allen Dulles and Frank Wisner had been forming throughout the years in their dirty war tactics via the OPC.[23]

In fact, the CIA was becoming dangerously split on matters of foreign policy, especially when it came to the Middle East. For instance, there were a great number of CIA members that supported Egypt’s President Gamal Abdel Nasser’s fight to nationalize the Suez Canal and remove it from Britain’s control. They also supported him in his fight against the Muslim Brotherhood.[24]

This was a complete veering off-script from what the George Kennan, Foster and Allen Dulles crew were engineering. A joint Anglo-American policy outlook that meant supporting not only British colonial possessions but the terrorist apparatus they had installed in regions throughout the world, including the Muslim Brotherhood.[25]

According to John Ranelagh in his book The Agency: The Rise and Decline of the CIA:

“Very early in the Nixon administration, it became clear that the President wanted Henry Kissinger to run intelligence for him and that the NSC staff in the White House under Kissinger would control the intelligence community. This was the beginning of a shift of power away from the CIA to a new center: the growing NSC staff.”

What was the NSC?

On the very same day of the formation of the CIA, President Truman would also found the United States National Security Council (NSC). The NSC was a council whose intended function was to serve as the President’s principal arm for coordinating national security, foreign policies and policies among various government agencies.

Col. Fletcher Prouty writes in his JFK: The CIA, Vietnam, and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy:[26]

“In 1955, I was designated to establish an office of special operations in compliance with National Security Council (NSC) Directive #5412 of March 15, 1954. This NSC Directive for the first time in the history of the United States defined covert operations and assigned that role to the Central Intelligence Agency to perform such missions, provided they had been directed to do so by the NSC, and further ordered active-duty Armed Forces personnel to avoid such operations. At the same time, the Armed Forces were directed to ‘provide the military support of the clandestine operations of the CIA’ as an official function.”

What this meant, was that there was to be an intermarriage of the foreign intelligence bureau with the military, and that the foreign intelligence bureau would act as top dog in the relationship, only taking orders from the NSC. Though the NSC includes the President, the President is very far from being in the position of determining the NSC’s policies and depending on the President, is not even invited in for that discussion.[27]

To enforce a purge of American Intelligence (what we are told was simply a “reorganization”) - an orchestrated national scandal was concocted to give Kissinger the green light to cut past the red tape.

Kissinger would use the Watergate scandal, where the CIA was caught by Congress directly implicated in treasonous activities, as the impetus needed to form a new CIA, a secret branch away from the scrutiny of Congress.

It should be noted that the Watergate “plumbers” were members of the Dulles dirty war tactics crew. It is beyond the scope of this paper to discuss this in detail here but you can read about it in Chapter 8 from my book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set.”

In 1978, Kissinger would launch the Intelligence Reorganization and Reform Act, which essentially worked to “clean house” of the intelligence community.

And in 1983, under the direction of Kissinger, President Reagan would sign NSDD 77 under Cold War duress, which would launch Project Democracy, a sardonic name for a Trojan Horse.[28] The NSDD 77 was a foreign policy initiative that would “promote” democratic institutions abroad and counter Soviet influence during the Cold War.

In February 1983, the Reagan Administration submitted a $65 million funding request to Congress for Project Democracy. The program was designed to be managed primarily through the United States Information Agency (USIA) to fund leadership training, civic education, and institutional exchanges worldwide.[29]

Note that Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty were covertly funded and managed by the CIA as psychological warfare operations under Project Mockingbird which is officially acknowledged. During the 1970s, they were stripped of official CIA funding after public exposure. They were subsequently transitioned to open Congressional funding and placed under the oversight of U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), what would replace U.S. Information Agency (USIA), same mandate just musical chairs with acronyms. Voice of America (VOA) was also under the USIA and later USAGM mandate.

Noticing a pattern?

Members of Congress were hesitant to place overt political funding directly under the control of the executive branch and the USIA. As a compromise, Congress declined to fund Project Democracy as a direct government program and instead passed legislation in late 1983 creating the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a private, nonprofit, bipartisan grant-making organization funded by congressional appropriations.

The uninformed, naïve, or simply corrupt Congress passed the NED Act in Oct 1983 and effectively signed off on wrapping duct tape around their heads.

The structure of the NED essentially functions as a private CIA political operations arm of an invisible, secret government beyond accountability and beyond the reach of the law. Similar to how its predecessor the OPC functioned within the CIA. However, the NED would be given even greater free reign then the OPC since it would be freed from any official overseeing as a private institution.

This does not mean that the CIA was left squeaky clean after all of this. In fact, as we will see shortly, it was a CIA man who created the NED itself.

Those who still had a degree of humanity as members of the intelligence community, and had survived the Kissinger purge, were simply kept in the dark about the cloak and dagger operations of the secret government branch.

As for the CIA’s department ONE,[30] they would be disbanded in 1973 (the year Kissinger became Secretary of State) and replaced with a “group of experts” that would later form the National Intelligence Council in 1979. This would be the last purge of sane patriotic leadership within the intelligence community, left to the hyenas and jackals to run from thenceforth.

That wasn’t the end for Project Democracy, however. Following the legislative rejection of the overt USIA program, the name “Project Democracy” was later adopted internally by National Security Council (NSC) staffers, including Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North.

During the mid-1980s, it served as an umbrella label for a secret network of private entities and off-the-books operations involved in the Iran-Contra affair, which operated separately from the original public diplomacy mandate of NSDD 77.[31] [32] [33]

Note that it is especially through the Oliver North trail that we see how the NSC did indeed take-over and privatize U.S. covert foreign policy.

NSDD 77 allowed Project Democracy the reins over “covert action on a broad scale” as well as overt public actions later to be associated with the National Endowment for Democracy (NED). The directive ordered the CIA to stay out of both the overt and covert part of Project Democracy, thus giving free reign to the Kissingerian “NSC apparatus.”

David Ignatius, a reliable representative voice of the U.S. intelligence apparatus (in the Kissingerian era) would in September 1991 (the year of the dissolution of the Soviet Union) write in the Washington Post in an article titled “Innocence Abroad - A New World of Spyless Coups”:

“The great democratic revolution that has swept the globe over the past few years has been a triumph of overt action. The CIA old boys spent a generation fantasizing about this sort of global anti-communist putsch. But when it finally happened, it was in the open…Working in broad daylight, the United States and its allies were able to do things that would have been unthinkably dangerous had they been done in the shadows…Preparing the ground for last month’s triumph of overt action was a network of overt operatives who during the last 10 years have quietly been changing the rules of international politics. They have been doing in public what the CIA used to do in private…The old concept of covert action, which has gotten the agency into such trouble during the past 40 years, may be obsolete. Nowadays, sensible activities to support America’s friends abroad (or undermine its enemies) are probably best done openly. That includes paramilitary operations such as supporting freedom fighters, which can be managed overtly by the Pentagon. [author’s note: à la Gene Sharp and George Soros perhaps?] And it includes political-support operations for pro-democracy activists, which may be best left to the new network of overt operators. …The covert-action boys were known back then as the Office of Policy Coordination [OPC]. It may be time, at last, to bid them adieu. They’re obsolete. They’ve been privatized. [referring to the NED] That’s especially true in the realm of what used to be called ‘propaganda’ and can now simply be called information. Frank Wisner, the head of CIA covert operations during the mid-1950s, once remarked that he could play the media assets like a ‘mighty Wurlitzer.’ Today the mighty Wurlitzer actually exists. It’s called CNN. …Allen Weinstein [co-founder of the NED]…is probably the dean of the new overt operatives. Like many of the people running the new nations of Eastern Europe, he’s an ex-professor…and even worked for several months writing editorials for The Washington Post…Now, with the KGB in retreat from Prague to Vladivostok. Weinstein has scheduled a conference in Sofia, Bulgaria on the topic: ‘The Proper Role of Intelligence Agencies in a Democracy.’ That may be rubbing it in. …’A lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA,’ agrees Weinstein. The biggest difference is that when such activities are done overtly, the flap potential is close to zero. Openness is its own protection…Allen Weinstein is just one of many overt operatives who helped prepare the way for the political miracles of the past two years…It’s worth naming a few more of them, to show the breadth of this movement for democracy: William Miller of the American Committee on U.S.-Soviet Relations; financier George Soros of the Soros Foundation; John Mroz of the Center for East-West Security Studies; John Baker of the Atlantic Council; and Harriett Crosby of the Institute for Soviet-American Relations. This has truly been a revolution by committee. The AFL-CIO also deserves a healthy pat on the back. Working mostly in the open, it helped keep the Polish trade union Solidarity alive in the dark days of martial law during the early 1980s. As the AFL-CIO’s Adrian Karatnycky wrote in these pages two years ago, American trade unions and the U.S. Congress provided millions of dollars to the Solidarity underground… The sugar daddy of overt operations has been The National Endowment for Democracy, a quasi-private group headed by Carl Gershman [author’s note: and Weinstein] that is funded by the U.S. Congress. Through the late 1980s, it did openly what had once been unspeakably covert… The endowment has also been active inside the Soviet Union. It has given money to Soviet trade unions; to the liberal ‘Interregional Group’ in the Congress of Peoples Deputies; to a foundation headed by Russian activist Ilya Zaslavsky; to an Oral History Project headed by Soviet historian Yuri Afanasyev; to the Ukrainian independence movement known as Rukh, and to many other projects. Covert funding for these groups would have been the kiss of death, if discovered. Overt funding, it would seem, has been a kiss of life.” [emphasis added]

Allen Weinstein, “former” Trotskyist, is the founder of the National Endowment for Democracy along with Carl Gershman.

David Ignatius not only directly names the CIA’s OPC as the department that the NED has clearly replaced, from covert to overt action but otherwise same game, but he also names George Soros’ Open Society as directly linked to this mission of their “Intelligence Agencies in a Democracy.”

These “people power” revolutions for pro-democracy, especially concentrated in Eastern Europe (as Ignatius acknowledges) are literally created to form the shield for the CIA apparatus. They are getting the people to commit the regime change they would like to see. And it will be the intelligence agencies that decide what sort of “democracy” develops, not the people who so foolishly opened the gates to the jackals and hyenas.

As Ignatius stresses the point, by transitioning from covert (CIA’s OPC) to overt (NED) actions, what would have been considered deplorable is now given protection since it is now “public.” This is a double slap to the face if you think about it, since they are effectively saying people are unable to “think” and “judge” their actions for what they are.

They are saying that the people are suspicious only if something is kept in the dark, if it is kept in the light, they cannot judge it as “right” or “wrong” since we live in a “democratic” world after all where such things do not exist.

The strategy of overt action could not be successful amongst a population that can competently judge “right” from “wrong.” However, democratic societies, i.e. the West, no longer know how to form judgements on such things. If they are to follow the liberal doctrine, something is “wrong” if it impedes on your personal rights in the immediate now or is kept “secret.”

If something is wrong but requires multiple stages before the outcome plays out, then through a liberal democratic lens, we cannot judge it as “wrong” or “right” but must wait until we get literally slapped in the face with it before we are allowed to react, less we be called that hideous word “totalitarian.”

But by the time you are slapped in the face with it, it is too late, and that is the whole point.

Are you beginning to understand how the game is being played out?

Ironically, by adhering to values of so-called “democracy,” as dictated by the benevolent CIA of course, we are effectively not allowed to judge their actions in the very open!

And this is a form of mental contagion that has infected us all on some level, whether you identify as Republican, Democrat or neither. We in the West all grew up in this matrix whether we like it or not and need to be self-aware of that, for only then can you begin to address the brainwashing you underwent all those years throughout your childhood and beyond.

And what Ignatius said, that everything is done overtly now, is not even true by the way. There is plenty of cloak and dagger “violent” action, that Thomas Schelling is such a fan of, that is happening right now.[34] You are just made to look at the more polished overt action face of the NED.

And so we have the resumes of Robert Bowie, Thomas Schelling and Henry Kissinger, the three most prominent co-founders of Harvard’s CIA who would shape Gene Sharp’s work on sparking “revolutions” around the world in the name of “democracy.” And the NED, along with George Soros’ Open Society Foundation have been ongoing key pillars of support.

The NED as the Brainchild of CIA Director William Casey

As Director of Central Intelligence, William J. Casey was a key early advocate for creating an overt, independent mechanism to support democratic groups abroad, and he later negotiated the legislative compromise with Congress that barred CIA involvement in the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

Thus ironically, it would be a CIA man who would form the NED as a separate institution where CIA involvement was banned…I guess disregarding the fact that the NED was created by a CIA man…

Actually, the ban on CIA personnel serving in the NED is not a formal statutory ban. It was introduced into its amendment by Senator William Proxmire, to bar anyone who had worked for the CIA in the past 20 years from working within the NED. But CIA Director William Casey objected to writing a formal statutory ban into the legislation![35]

Not suspect whatsoever…

To this very day there is no formal statutory ban in the National Endowment for Democracy (NED)’s Act prohibiting them from hiring CIA personnel.

And so you have your legal loophole. There is always a legal loophole if you look closely enough. But the public record states that the CIA is banned from the NED and that is good enough, right?

The way Casey apparently got out of this was to give his word, as a gentleman I am sure, that as the Director of the CIA he would not let the CIA interfere in the inner workings of the NED….the institution he created as Director of the CIA….

As part of this “good faith” was Casey’s promise that he would agree on behalf of the intelligence community that the NED would not be used to conduct intelligence activities and that intelligence personnel would not be employed by the NED UNLESS jointly agreed upon in future negotiations with Proxmire.[36] What?!?

Why is Proxmire alone now in the position to decide whether CIA and NED can spend the night together? And what happens when said Proxmire croaks? Then there is nothing apparently keeping the CIA and NED apart in their midnight trists?

Before taking over as CIA Director in 1981, Casey had also headed President Reagan’s intelligence transition team.

So, we now have Robert Bowie, Henry Kissinger and William Casey playing key roles in not only entirely reorganizing the intelligence agencies within the country and holding high-level government positions throughout the 1970s but spearheading the new mandate of these intelligence agencies which was the creation and support of “pro-democracy” movements within the nation itself and abroad in the form of their new spawn baby, the National Endowment for Democracy.

Sorry, I couldn’t resist.

Alongside senior intelligence official Walter Raymond Jr. who transferred from the CIA to the National Security Council (NSC) to coordinate public diplomacy, Casey supported establishing a publicly funded, non-governmental organization. Because Congress and the public were wary of covert CIA political operations, Casey favored an overt entity that could openly provide grants to pro-democracy groups without carrying the stigma or security risks of intelligence agency backing.[37]

As a statutory advisor to the National Security Council (NSC), Casey participated in the high-level policy discussions that shaped NSDD 77 and the Reagan administration’s broader “Project Democracy” framework, which ran parallel to the bipartisan study (The Democracy Program) that formally proposed the NED.[38]

And so you have it. The true story behind the pro-democracy movement wave, and how the networks of Gene Sharp (and Harvard’s CIA), along with George Soros’s Open Society Foundation and the National Endowment for Democracy are all implicated in what are, for all intents and purposes the machinations of the actual CIA (Central Intelligence Agency).

In the second instalment of this paper, I will discuss Gene Sharp’s role more directly in this, as well as his pro-democracy movement lieutenant Robert Helvey, a U.S. Army man that served in the Vietnam War and just happened to specialise in PSYOPs, including the training of U.S. Special Forces.

As we will see, Gene Sharp’s Albert Einstein Institute would be implicated with the NED and Soros within Beijing from 1988 to 1989. In fact, Sharp would himself be on the ground in Beijing during the months of the Tiananmen protests in 1989 and had private discussions with Li Lu, one of the lead student protestors - the one Chai Ling said was responsible for the premonition that “blood would need to fill Tiananmen Square before they could “win.”[39] I am sure that is just a coincidence…right?

Li Lu would become a disciple of Gene Sharp when he fled China to the United States as part of the CIA’s Operation Yellowbird.

The fourth instalment of my Tiananmen series I will focus on the CIA in China, including the role of Gene Sharp, the NED as well as British Intelligence and Oxford’s Rhode Scholars. The fifth instalment of my Tiananmen series, will go over Operation Yellowbird in detail.

You can read Part I to Part III of my Tiananmen series below:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also make sure to watch our RTF and CP films and documentaries here.

Footnotes:

[1] Messan’s footnote from his text: “General Edward B. Atkeson is currently a CSIS expert and manager of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers (AFIO).”

[2] George Washington, John Clement Fitzpatrick, David Maydole Matteson (1776). “The Writings of George Washington from the Original Manuscript Sources, 1745-1799”, p.212

[3] When campaigning for president, Dwight D. Eisenhower pledged to visit Korea to help end the Korean War, later describing his secret December 1952 trip in a size-40 Naval Clothing Factory jacket as a personal “crusade for peace”.

[4] From Wu’er Kaixi’s interview in the documentary The Gate of Heavenly Peace. For more on this see my paper: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-revenge-of-the-beijing-technocrats and here https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-black-hands-that-casted-a-shadow?utm_source=publication-search

[5] Lieutenant-Colonel and PSYOP specialist Michael Aquino, an open satanist, thought that this Age of Enlightenment would be brought about through his Temple of Set, which just happens to be the church of the US Army’s PSYOP branch. Don’t believe me, read my paper on this. https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-cia-mindwar-psyops-and-how-the

[6] McGeorge Bundy served as the U.S. National Security Advisor to Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson from 1961 through 1966. He is primarily remembered as one of the chief architects of the United States’ escalation of the Vietnam War. He was president of the Ford Foundation from 1966 through 1979. Earlier he had worked for the Council on Foreign Relations in 1949. He was also one of the men behind the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

[7] https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp90-01137r000100100001-7

[8] https://www.cia.gov/resources/csi/static/History-Office-Strategic-Research.pdf

[9] https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/01066718

[10] See above cited footnotes

[11] https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2013/11/professor-robert-r-bowie-dies-at-104/

[12] https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2013/12/3/robert-bowie-dies-at-104/

[13] In Memoriam: Robert Richardson Bowie | Weatherhead Center for International Affairs

[14] https://web.archive.org/web/20250529052016/https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/LOC-HAK-57-1-12-4.pdf

[15] Thomas Schelling, Nobel Laureate and Longtime RAND Consultant, Dies at 95 | RAND

[16] Schelling, Thomas C. (born 1921) | Springer Nature Link

[17] Thomas Schelling, Nobel Laureate and Longtime RAND Consultant, Dies at 95 | RAND

[18] In Memoriam: Thomas C. Schelling, 1921–2016 | Weatherhead Center for International Affairs

[19] Contra Schelling: The trap of Coercive Strategy in a Multinodal Era | Perspectives on Politics | Cambridge Core

[20] The War That Must Not Occur: Introduction | Stanford University Press

[21] For more on this story see my paper https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-cia-mindwar-psyops-and-how-the

[22] Gene Sharp, Power and Struggle, Part One of The Politics of Nonviolent Action (Boston: Porter Sargent Publishers, 1973)

[23] For more on these dirty war tactics see my paper: https://canadianpatriot.org/2022/08/09/return-of-the-leviathan-the-fascist-roots-of-the-cia-and-the-true-origin-of-the-cold-war-2/

[24] For more on this story refer here: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/who-really-created-the-middle-east?utm_source=publication-search

[25] For more on this refer to the above cited paper as well as https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-special-relationship-how-the?utm_source=publication-search

[26] Prouty, L. Fletcher. (1996) JFK: the CIA, Vietnam, and the plot to assassinate John F. Kennedy. Carol Pub. Group, New York.

[27] For more on the NSC see my paper https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/a-damned-murder-inc-kennedys-battle?utm_source=publication-search

[28] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Security_Decision_Directive_77

[29] https://www.degruyterbrill.com/document/doi/10.1515/9781501760709-013/html

[30] For more on Department ONE see my paper https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-enemy-within-a-story-of-the-purge-d2f?utm_source=publication-search

[31] The Iran-Contra Affair - Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy

[32] https://web.archive.org/web/20250618154001/https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP90-00965R000504760002-1.pdf

[33] Excerpts from the Tower Commission Report | The American Presidency Project

[34] For an interesting read on what has influenced the US Army’s PSYOP branch as their inspiration, nothing short of an actual satanist read my paper: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-cia-mindwar-psyops-and-how-the

[35] https://www.nytimes.com/1984/05/29/us/project-democracy-takes-wing.html

[36] https://www.nytimes.com/1984/05/29/us/project-democracy-takes-wing.html

[37] https://americarenewing.com/primer-the-national-endowment-for-democracy-and-an-ngo-ecosystem-actively-undermining-america/

[38] https://www.ned.org/about/ned-at-30-essay/

[39] For more on this story see my paper: https://cynthiachung.substack.com/p/the-black-hands-that-casted-a-shadow