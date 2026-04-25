In case you missed the "The Origins of the Deep State in North America" series...Cynthia ChungApr 25, 2026265ShareA must read series by Matthew Ehret. If you would like more on this content subscribe to his substack here.The Origins of the Deep State in North America Part I: The Rise of the Round Table Movement Cynthia Chung·August 15, 2023By Matthew EhretRead full storyThe Origins of the Deep State in North America Part II: Milner’s Perversion Takes Over CanadaCynthia Chung·August 26, 2023By Matthew EhretRead full storyOrigins of the Deep State in North America Part III: What is the Fabian Society and to What End was it Created?Cynthia Chung·August 30, 2023By Matthew EhretRead full storyYou can also listen to an interview he did years ago on this series with Whitney Webb here:Matt Ehret's Insights Whitney Webb and Matt Ehret Discuss: Fabians and Fascists on Unlimited HangoutIn this episode of Whitney Webb's Unlimited Hangout Podcast, Matt was invited to shed light on the Fabian Society roots of the Great Reset and World Economic Forum. This exposition takes us through the origins and overlap of the Cecil Rhodes Round Table Group and the earlier T.H. Huxley directed X Club that promoted a new imperial religion of statistics… Listen nowa year ago · 105 likes · 17 comments · Matthew EhretMatt Ehret's InsightsHistorical analysis, geopolitics, cultural warfare and other studies in Conspiracy ScienceBy Matthew Ehret265Share