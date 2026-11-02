In light of the upcoming midterm elections, the question that should be on everyone’s mind is what does a valid economic policy look like and is that the path the United States is currently on?
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
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