Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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Giuseppe Boglio's avatar
Giuseppe Boglio
7h

Just wanted to say your work is excellent. I read it and enjoy it and, best of all, learn from it. Both of you are prolific, clear and logical. Thank you for the hard work that goes into your writing.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
9h

Happy Canada Day!

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/the-power-of-clear-writing

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