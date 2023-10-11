A few weeks ago, Matt Ehret delivered some remarks on the mysteries of Eleusis under the title ‘Was Jesus Christ an Initiate of an Eleusinian Drug Cult”?

(The answer in short is… no).

Below is a response he wrote to this and why this RTF Reading session (invite included at bottom of page) is important in gaining an understanding as to what is being attempted in this push of the Eleusinian mysteries into the present-day zeitgeist.

From Matthew Ehret:

“Within the short video, I discussed the current agenda to revive the pre-Christian pagan cults that had contaminated the Ancient world of Rome, Greece, Persia, Babylon and beyond. Many people wrote to me with a wide array of messages ranging from gratitude, to confusion to outright anger.

Since this issue is so charged, and because I believe that the drive to replace authentic religious monotheistic traditions with a revived synthetic drug cults for the Great Reset age has been a principled force of world history shaping the last 2000 years, it would be useful to get a sense of the geopolitical terrain that shaped the world before, during and after the figure of Jesus emerged onto the stage… with a special focus on the mystery cults.

How were the dominant cults and mystery religions threatened by the appearance of this new movement?

How were the hereditary systems of empire and the priesthoods angered by Christ’s teachings and how can we use these lessons to both 1) diagnose and 2) combat the same evil raising its face once more today?

One of the most competent studies I have ever encountered on this important topic was carried out by a researcher named Robert Dreyfuss and published in a 1980 edition of The Campaigner Magazine (which can be downloaded here).

Every Wednesday for the next three weeks, the Rising Tide Foundation will continue our ongoing reading/discussion on the 1980 essay How Jesus and His Followers Saved Civilization. Click below to access the first week’s recording:

If you would like to join in to the live reading for discussion email me at cynthiachung@substack.com.