During the winter months Matt and I made an intensive 5 week speaking tour that took us from Ireland and Switzerland, all the way to Japan. Throughout this experience, we met countless creative souls and new collaborators who are looking at the storm befalling our world and are generating creative solutions. The first event at which we spoke was titled ‘Think Local’ in Ireland and was hosted by Making Sense’ Sara Haboubi and her excellent team of dedicated collaborators.
We were invited to join Ireland’s irreplaceable poet, statesman and journalist John Waters to open up the event, and we had an amazing time sharing and learning throughout the panels outlining banking, agriculture and energy. Other panelists included Alex Krainer, Ellen Brown, Catherine Austin Fitts and many more.
Click on the links below to watch the panels both Matt and myself participated in:
For those who have problems accessing the video links to the above and below panels you can try this link instead: https://www.thinklocal.ie/
To access the full day event, click on the link below. If you agree that Think Local is doing very important work please also make a contribution to their webiste to help support further events:
https://wwwthinklocalie.vhx.tv/products/the-think-local-conference-ireland-2023
or
https://www.thinklocal.ie/
I just watched the video of the "Think Local" conference and found it very inspiring. Like Cynthia Chung I also write quite a bit about stopping the globalist agenda and have been doing so for nearly 34 years at this point. Without doubt educating the public about the globalist plan to enslave humanity is required, which is why I write. But it has occurred to me that what is really required, at this point in human history, is action. Every human on planet Earth really need to unite behind a counter agenda that represents our shared values as humans: through global protests, teach-ins, visits to our local city councils etc.
In 1990 I used my internationally distributed magazine to organize protests, throughout the planet, to push for the right to grow Cannabis without any taxation, regulation or government control. Frankly I could care less whether you consume Cannabis or not. But symbolically it was an expression of freedom: inalienable rights, free markets and the freedom to grow you own herbs and medicines. By the time I stopped publishing (1997) we had over 60 protests throughout the planet: from Warsaw, to the United States to South America. Many other groups continued the event -- First Saturday in May -- and by 2018 there were over 1800 events. Today millions now have the right to grow their own Cannabis in their gardens with no government interference. The United Nations -- who also support this globalist "Great Reset" -- is still opposed to adults having the right to grow their own Cannabis.
I suppose my central point here is that the globalists (WEF, UN, EU, Blackrock etc.) can be defeated if we simply unite behind a specific set of demands.
Of course legalizing Cannabis is a "walk in the park" compared to stopping this globalist "Great Reset" that now confronts the entire planet. There are dozens of demands that must be made. But two of the demands are quite obvious: (1) Stopping the implementation of a Digital Currency and (2) stopping the WHO Pandemic Treaty. Because, should either be implemented, every human on this planet will be nothing more than slaves on a globalist plantation. And I think 99% of us homo sapiens -- who have lived on this planet for the past 300,000 years -- see the existential threat and would support both of these initiatives. We need to unite and take action very soon. The clouds are gathering. Like the Hobbits in the "Lord of the Rings" we now have an enemy on our doorstep. We did not ask for this "war on humanity." But unless we want to be enslaved forever I see no alternative than to fight back. It needs to happen soon.
In the following essay I provide a wider set of preliminary initiative that I think most humans would support. I call this the "Put People First" agenda.
Net Zero: How the Globalists intend to impose Digital Slavery through Vaccine Passports, Digital Currency and Fake Climate Change (03/11/2023)
https://brucecain.substack.com/p/net-zero-how-the-globalists-intend