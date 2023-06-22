During the winter months Matt and I made an intensive 5 week speaking tour that took us from Ireland and Switzerland, all the way to Japan. Throughout this experience, we met countless creative souls and new collaborators who are looking at the storm befalling our world and are generating creative solutions. The first event at which we spoke was titled ‘Think Local’ in Ireland and was hosted by Making Sense’ Sara Haboubi and her excellent team of dedicated collaborators.

We were invited to join Ireland’s irreplaceable poet, statesman and journalist John Waters to open up the event, and we had an amazing time sharing and learning throughout the panels outlining banking, agriculture and energy. Other panelists included Alex Krainer, Ellen Brown, Catherine Austin Fitts and many more.

