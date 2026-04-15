Jeff J Brown: "Cynthia's book is fabulous and so is our discussion"

Cynthia Chung and Jeff J Brown discuss her book “The Empire on Which the Sun Never Set: The Anglo-American Origins of International Fascism” (vol 1).

You can view the video version of our discussion below:

Beyond the Narrative: Deconstructing International Fascism and Anglo-American Geopolitics

Dive into a rigorously researched and intellectually provocative discussion between host Jeff J Brown and historian Cynthia Chung, author of The Empire on which the Black Sun Never Set. This essential dialogue provides a radical re-contextualization of 20th and 21st-century geopolitics, arguing that the true origins of modern totalitarianism lie not in purely nationalistic movements, but in the enduring, top-down structures of Anglo-American social imperialism and oligarchic control.

This is not a conventional history lesson; it is an academic deep dive that performs a forensic analysis of how global power has been covertly managed for over a century.

Key Themes of the Discussion

The Big Lie of Controlled Opposition: The discussion exposes how the Western “system of quote democracy” [05:12] employs staged political conflicts and “controlled opposition” to foster the illusion of debate, maintaining a status quo beholden to imperialistic finance.

Fascism’s Imperialist Roots: Chung details how the British brand of fascism, or social imperialism [15:23], appropriated and corrupted socialist language—coining “National Socialism” [02:04:15]—to justify a global system of exploitation and perpetual empire, ultimately tracing its intellectual and financial origins to powerful British figures and institutions.

The Shadow of the League of Nations: The conversation reveals how the League of Nations and the Pan-Europe concept [35:07] served as the initial blueprint for a world government system, carefully structured to preserve Britain’s special status at its head, and how this strategy continues to undermine true national sovereignty across the continent, including the European Union.

Operation Gladio and State Subversion: Uncover the terrifying continuity of this structure through NATO’s “stay behind” units and Operation Gladio [52:25], which used false flag terrorism and political interference to sabotage post-WWII European democratic processes and enforce the rule of the corporate state [26:42].

The Fight for Sovereignty: Examine the historical pattern of assassinations and attempted overthrows against leaders—from Lincoln and Tsar Alexander II to Kennedy and Charles de Gaulle [42:12]—who attempted to implement an independent economic system and industrial policy against the destructive power of the Anglo-American financial and intelligence apparatus.

This discussion with Cynthia Chung challenges viewers to look past simplistic political labels and recognize the consistent, ancient ideology of Empire that has successfully subverted modern nation-states from within. It is an indispensable resource for students of history, political science, and international relations seeking to grasp the true, often hidden forces shaping the modern world.

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” and “The Shaping of a World Religion,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

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