“Treason doth never prosper; what is the reason? Why, if it prosper, none dare call it treason.”

– Sir John Harrington

Here is a presentation I did three years ago as a memorial for Kennedy’s 60th anniversary, that is, 60 years since the CIA, FBI and company were participants in his murder committed in broad daylight on the streets of Dallas in front of the entire world.

We are now at the 63 year mark of this tragedy, and we have yet to hold accountable the very U.S. government institutions that were responsible for this heinous act.

In this presentation for the Rising Tide Foundation, I discuss Kennedy life’s mission, combat against imperialism and the threat of WW3.

If we do not wish his legacy to be truly lost, as was the clear intention of these traitors to the American Republic in cutting his life short, then we would all do well to remember what the battle was and still is today.

Also check out my papers:

A Damned Murder Inc: Kennedy’s Battle Against the Leviathan Cynthia Chung · February 26, 2024 [This is a chapter from my newly released book ‘The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set: the Birth of International Fascism and Anglo-American Foreign Policy.’ For further details on different formats and how to purchase click here.] The audio version of this chapter is available here Read full story

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also make sure to watch our RTF and CP films and documentaries here.