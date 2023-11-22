On Sunday Nov 19, Rising Tide Foundation President Cynthia Chung delivered a presentation honoring the life’s mission, and combat against imperialism and the threat of WW3 led by America’s martyred president John F. Kennedy who’s life was cut short in Dallas Texas on November 22, 1963.

