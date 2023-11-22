Discover more from Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
Over 8,000 subscribers
Continue reading
On Sunday Nov 19, Rising Tide Foundation President Cynthia Chung delivered a presentation honoring the life’s mission, and combat against imperialism and the threat of WW3 led by America’s martyred president John F. Kennedy who’s life was cut short in Dallas Texas on November 22, 1963.
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
John F. Kennedy's Fight to Stop WW3 and America's Tragic Slide into Empire - 60th Anniversary
👍🏽👍🏿👍Awesome. Must share.