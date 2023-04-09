The following is a lecture I delivered as part of the Rising Tide Foundation (RTF) symposium ‘As Above so Below: Re-uniting the Macroverse with the Microverse”.

This presentation “Leibniz vs Newton: A Clash of Paradigms” will introduce the principled conflict of two opposing schools of thought materialist/mathematical defined by Newton vs the higher dynamic/metaphysical method embodied by Gottfried Leibniz. The lack of any appreciation for this conflict has caused many fruitless patchwork theories to become enshrined in modern science that artificially handicap the minds of scientists honestly wishing to make principled discoveries in physical-space-time today.

