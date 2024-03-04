If you are in, or near Calgary Alberta on Saturday March 16, consider meeting up with Matt and me for a live event where we will discuss alot of history, geopolitics and big ideas about the future.

Although the exact address won’t be revealed until a day prior to the event, we can tell you that it will be held at a conference room connected to a pub, so after 6pm, people will be able to order food.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite here (but spaces are a bit limited, so book them now)

Best

Cynthia

Additionally, for those paid subscribers out there who have not gotten your Canadian Patriot Review PDF book downloads, click on the links below to access all the books (Untold History of Canada 1-4, Clash of the Two Americas 1-4, Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops 1-2, Science Unshackled and CP magazine archives from 2012-2020):