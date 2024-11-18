If you are in or near Montreal on Saturday November 23, come join up with me and other RTF members at a live event near Place Des Arts where we will debunk a myriad of lies being shaped to weaponize fearful western citizens against China, Iran and Russia

The main speakers will be:

Nicholas Jones (RTF advisor and President of Artists Alliance for Africa) who will give a presentation on China’s relationship to Africa and the global south

Followed by RTF advisor Dr. Quan Le who will provide a deep dive into Chinese classical culture, history and psychology.