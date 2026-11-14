In this podcast, Matt talks to Cynthia about her most recent mind-blowing essays diagnosing the Jesuitical intersection between Sci Fi, religion, occultism and the infiltration of US military intelligence.



Read Cynthia's full essay here:





And get Cynthia's books here:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also make sure to watch our RTF and CP films and documentaries here.