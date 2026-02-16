Through A Glass Darkly

Mel K & Cynthia Chung | Beyond the Great Reset: Humanity Can Do Better
Feb 16, 2026

In this show with Mel K, I go over the ability to green deserts, eliminate landfills and other solutions to crises we face globally today, that we could begin addressing right now, if people were in fact informed of the already existing solutions we have at our fingertips. In other words, our crisis ridden world is an engineered one, full of artificial crises meant to look as natural in their occurrence and impossible to overcome; whereas in fact, they were created for you to accept and leave unchallenged the constraints chosen for you to abide by. To never question the hand that willfully withholds…

Horizon 2100 Moscow: Greening Deserts, Eliminating Landfills, and the End to Limited Resources

Horizon 2100 Moscow: Greening Deserts, Eliminating Landfills, and the End to Limited Resources

Cynthia Chung
May 4, 2024
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book "The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,"

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

