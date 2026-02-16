Mel K & Cynthia Chung | Beyond the Great Reset: Humanity Can Do Better

In this show with Mel K, I go over the ability to green deserts, eliminate landfills and other solutions to crises we face globally today, that we could begin addressing right now, if people were in fact informed of the already existing solutions we have at our fingertips. In other words, our crisis ridden world is an engineered one, full of artificial crises meant to look as natural in their occurrence and impossible to overcome; whereas in fact, they were created for you to accept and leave unchallenged the constraints chosen for you to abide by. To never question the hand that willfully withholds…

People can also check out my paper on this subject here:

Also make sure to check out our Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island” available for free below:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.