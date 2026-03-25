Mel K & Cynthia Chung | Connecting the Dots: Venezuela, Iran, Greenland & Beyond
You can watch the show on Rumble here.
On this show with Mel K I discuss my recent series “The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela, Greenland and Iran” and what are the implications for the world as we enter into a global energy crisis.
You can watch our RTF film “Energy Wars” for free below:
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Thank you Cynthia, as always sane voice in “ Mad Max” 2.0. Incredible analysis. Trump is a show man, front runner. He may be playing his role from beginning in 1st term too. He overplayed his hand this term with Iran ( and i am agreed he knows exactly what he’s doing), he thought that he had such a “ tremendous” support from public, he could get away with it, plus Venezuelas “ adventure” tackled his ego so much, he felt invincible Technocrats played well in his second election running, gave plebs JFK figure like but, after lousy investigations aftermath, it was way to suspicious to me already. He’s Trojan Horse, and the world is in trouble now. Meanwhile, Cuba doesn’t get any coverage, while 10 million people under siege
It would be considerate to include TRANSCRIPTS with all videos/verbal presentations, I have no time for videos or podcasts. I can read 3X as fast as you can talk & my hearing is crap. Also, written format makes it much easier for people like me to follow up on searching other information sources and events you mention.