Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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Kristina Camp's avatar
Kristina Camp
5h

Thank you Cynthia, as always sane voice in “ Mad Max” 2.0. Incredible analysis. Trump is a show man, front runner. He may be playing his role from beginning in 1st term too. He overplayed his hand this term with Iran ( and i am agreed he knows exactly what he’s doing), he thought that he had such a “ tremendous” support from public, he could get away with it, plus Venezuelas “ adventure” tackled his ego so much, he felt invincible Technocrats played well in his second election running, gave plebs JFK figure like but, after lousy investigations aftermath, it was way to suspicious to me already. He’s Trojan Horse, and the world is in trouble now. Meanwhile, Cuba doesn’t get any coverage, while 10 million people under siege

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
4h

It would be considerate to include TRANSCRIPTS with all videos/verbal presentations, I have no time for videos or podcasts. I can read 3X as fast as you can talk & my hearing is crap. Also, written format makes it much easier for people like me to follow up on searching other information sources and events you mention.

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