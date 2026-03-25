On this show with Mel K I discuss my recent series “The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela, Greenland and Iran” and what are the implications for the world as we enter into a global energy crisis.

You can watch our RTF film “Energy Wars” for free below:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Watch our other RTF and CP films and documentaries here.