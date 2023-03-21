Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
PS. Here's more on the unfinished US revolution and persistent empire, as expressed by Zambian opposition leader Fred M'membe on the visit of Kamala Harris (posted by Vanessa Beeley here https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1642097150283730945?s=20 )
"A country that has toppled so many governments in Africa, that has led so many coups in Africa and other parts of the world, a country that has killed so many of our leaders in Africa and other parts of the world, the killers of Patrice Lumumba, those who toppled Kwame Nkrumah, those who killed Nasser, those who killed Muammar Gaddafi, today are coming to teach us about democracy. A country that has been built on brutal force, on enslavement of other human beings, on the humiliation of Africans, the exploitation of Africans, the plunder of Africa, today is coming to teach us about democracy. If you have no respect for the dignity of others, if you have no respect for the sovereignty of other countries, you cannot claim to be a champion of democracy"
Thank you for pointing out that the US revolution hasn't yet been won, since it's still part of the Anglo-American empire. Haiti made great strides in its 1791-1804 revolution, freeing slaves and defeating the French, but its revolution is also still ongoing, as the US and other big powers exert much control over that country in spite of on-going fierce resistance by the people, successful during the 1994-2004 leadership of the Lavalas movement, but ever since being severely repressed. See www.haitisolidarity.net