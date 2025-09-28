You can watch our discussion on Rumble here.
You can find out more about my book The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set here:
[My First Book is Out] The Empire on which the Black Sun Never Set: The Birth of International Fascism and Anglo-American Foreign Policy
·
You can read my series on the take-over of the US military here:
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.
There maybe some glitches with the rumble link to Mel K video?? No play button available. Swapped browsers and got it working.
Cynthia, I have heard you with Matt and Gordon, and was impressed with you. This was excellent. Love your insight. I agree with you, somehow these large, very wealthy companies need to go.
Thanks for a great show!!