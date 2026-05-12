Mel K w/ Matt Ehret & Cynthia Chung on "The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs" Docu-Series

In this show we talk about our film Roswell: The Birth of a New Legend and cultural/religious engineering from Crowley’s Ordo Templi Orientis, and the Swiss occult HQ at Ascona to the present.

You can check out the video version of our discussion here.

You can watch our “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs” series below!

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch our RTF and CP films and documentaries here.