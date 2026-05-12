Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly
Through A Glass Darkly Podcast
Mel K w/ Matt Ehret & Cynthia Chung on "The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs" Docu-Series
0:00
-1:22:29

Mel K w/ Matt Ehret & Cynthia Chung on "The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs" Docu-Series

Cynthia Chung's avatar
Cynthia Chung
May 12, 2026

In this show we talk about our film Roswell: The Birth of a New Legend and cultural/religious engineering from Crowley’s Ordo Templi Orientis, and the Swiss occult HQ at Ascona to the present.

You can check out the video version of our discussion here.

You can also watch on Rumble here, Bitchute here or Odysee here.

You can watch our “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs” series below!

'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' Docu-Series

Cynthia Chung
·
November 2, 2023
'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' Docu-Series

Read full story

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch our RTF and CP films and documentaries here.

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cynthia Chung · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture