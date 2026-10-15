You can order it in Russia here.
You can order the English version below:
All paid subscribers to my substack get access to all of my published books. Go to the heading “Special Offer on Books” on my substack homepage for the downloadable links behind the paywall.
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Also make sure to watch our RTF and CP films and documentaries here.
Congratulations - Uspyecha! Vperyod!
Bravo! Very important book. I wish you all the success! Céline Lagacé